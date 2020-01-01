Parma / Modena / Bolognia
Collected by Rob Tesoriero
Via delle Belle Arti, 17/A, 40126 Bologna BO, Italy
Bologna is well known for its culinary expertise, and one of the best restaurants in town to taste authentic Bolognese cuisine is at the Trattoria Anna Maria. This little restaurant serves only the best food from the Emilia-Romagna region of...
Piazza Maggiore, 40124 Bologna BO, Italy
Just off the Piazza Maggiore in Bologna are block after block of picturesque shopping streets. A great restaurants scattered about, where you can eat in the open air.
Via Clavature, 17/C, 40124 Bologna BO, Italy
What makes a meal great? I like to think it is a combination of atmosphere, company and, of course, the food. Starving for carbs to keep me going for the day full of museum and church hopping. We stopped at an unassuming little restaurant with...
Piazza Galvani, 5, 40124 Bologna BO, Italy
The main church of Bologna, San Petronio Basilica dominates the main plaza. Construction on the church began in the 14th century and was dedicated to a 5th century Bolognese saint. One of the most fascinating parts of the church is the elaborate...
Via di San Luca, 36, 40135 Bologna BO, Italy
The Sanctuary of the Madonna di San Luca has a commanding presence in the landscape overlooking Bologna. We arrived knowing that it was connected to town by a 2.5 mile portico some say can be seen from space. We dropped our bags at the hotel,...
