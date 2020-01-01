Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Paris Summer 2016

Collected by Caroline Cameron
List View
Map View
Save Place

Passage Verdeau

6 Rue de la Grange Batelière, 75009 Paris, France
Passages were designed in the 19th century to give Parisians protection from muddy streets and horse-drawn vehicles. Some 20 of these covered walkways remain today, including the Passage Verdeau; they are an excellent way to journey back into...
More Details >
Save Place

Jardin du Palais Royal

2 Galerie de Montpensier, 75001 Paris, France
This beautiful courtyard, modern art installations, hundreds of Corinthian columned walkways and perfectly placed fountains and gardens, make the Palais Royal a photographer's playground. Personally, I can never get enough of the reflection...
More Details >
Save Place

Eiffel Tower

Champ de Mars, 5 Avenue Anatole France, 75007 Paris, France
Nothing is a more powerful symbol of the City of Light than the Eiffel Tower. Designed by Gustave Eiffel for the 1889 Paris Exposition, it's one of the world's most-visited monuments, with nearly 7 million people ascending the 1,062-foot...
More Details >
Save Place

Louvre Museum

Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
This former royal palace is one of the largest museums in the world, and its art collection is considered one of the most comprehensive. It contains around 400,000 works, although—mercifully, perhaps—not all are on display at any one...
More Details >
Save Place

Sainte-Chapelle

8 Boulevard du Palais, 75001 Paris, France
Sainte Chapelle is a true Gothic masterpiece located on Île de la Cité. Sainte Chapelle was founded by King Louis IX as a chapel for the royal palace. Sainte Chapelle houses a small chapel downstairs that is dedicated to the Virgin Mary. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Sacré-Cœur

35 Rue du Chevalier de la Barre, 75018 Paris, France
At the summit of Montmartre, the highest point in the city, you'll find the Basilica de Sacré-Cœur. Contrasting with the Gothic churches like Notre-Dame, the Romano-Byzantine architecture is both beautiful inside and out. While outside, take in...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Des Crêpes Et Des Cailles

13 Rue de la Butte aux Cailles, 75013 Paris, France
A tiny resto nestled in the 13th arrondissement of Paris. A short walk from the metro station Place d'Italie, this 18-seater offers pages of delicious crêpes and scrumptious bowls of cider to wash it all down with. One of those places that leaves...
More Details >
Save Place

Angelina Teahouse

226 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
Yes, Angelina on the Rue de Rivoli (around the Tuileries Garden and the Louvre) is a tourist spot, but it is still one of the best places in Paris for hot chocolate. Their menu of pastries and other small dishes is good, but don't miss out on the...
More Details >
Save Place

Champs-Élysées

Champs-Élysées, Paris, France
“People can either be over-the-top romantic about Paris, or they think life is ridiculous here,” saysDavid Lebovitz.“I try to strike a middle ground.” Lebovitz, an American, worked for 13 years in the pastry department at Chez Panisse in Berkeley,...
More Details >
Save Place

Quai de Montebello

Quai de Montebello, 75005 Paris, France
When you've finished drinking in the wonders of Notre-Dame, cross the Seine via the Pont au Double and wander west along the quai de Montebello. This is where you'll find the bouquinistes, or booksellers, whose wares run the gamut from priceless...
More Details >
Save Place

Rodin Museum

Paris, France
My wife and two friends were tired of "museums" so they mistakenly decided to go shopping while I went to the Rodin Museum alone. It was breathtaking, the flowers were all in full bloom, the art on display inside was rare and beautiful, but the...
More Details >
Save Place

Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris

6 Parvis Notre-Dame - Pl. Jean-Paul II, 75004 Paris, France
A devastating fire on April 15, 2019, has closed the interior of the cathedral to visitors. Plans to rebuild and reopen the structure are being made, but at present, visitors are not allowed near the site.
Fora first-time visitor to Notre Dame,...
More Details >
Save Place

Opéra

10 Place de l'Opéra, 75009 Paris, France
In 1963 artist Marc Chagall was commissioned by the French Minister of Culture to repaint the Paris Opera House ceiling. The artist choice was controversial because, although a French nationalized citizen, Chagall was a Russian Jew, and a modern...
More Details >
Save Place

Catacombs of Paris

1 Avenue du Colonel Henri Rol-Tanguy, 75014 Paris, France
In the 14th district of Paris are the Catacombs, also known as the underground ossuary (or l'Ossuaire Municipal) where 6 million skeletons are stacked in an orderly fashion and date back several centuries ago. This was done because Paris...
More Details >
Save Place

La Seine Riverbank

Sorbonne, 75005 Paris, France
The Seine River runs through the city of Paris and is one of the great historic rivers in Europe. It is and always been Paris' heart. I was staying on the Left Bank in the 6th arrondissement. One morning after my breakfast croissant and bowl of...
More Details >
Save Place

Place des Vosges

Place des Vosges, Paris, France
This beautiful square is one the city's oldest; set in Le Marais, it's surrounded by grand houses and an arched walkway lined with galleries and quaint cafés. At Number 6, you'll find the former home of Victor Hugo, author of "The Hunchback of...
More Details >
Save Place

Moulin Rouge

82 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
In 1899, the cabaret, Moulin Rouge (red mill) opened in Paris. Moulin Rouge is near Montmartre. The cabaret is located in the Pigalle district and you can see the famous red windmill on the cabaret roof. This was the birthplace of the can-can...
More Details >
Save Place

Palais de Tokyo

13 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75116 Paris, France
The largest contemporary art space in Europe is also the coolest place to be for kids of every age. Teens come in flocks, lining up for the vintage Fotomaton, exploring the experiential art exhibitions, and waiting for the opening of the YoYo...
More Details >
Save Place

Montparnasse Cemetery

3 Boulevard Edgar Quinet, 75014 Paris, France
Step off the beaten path that leads to Jim Morrison’s grave at Père Lachaise and head instead to the lesser-known, yet extraordinary Montparnasse Cemetery. Locals bring metro tickets to leave on Serge Gainsbourg’s grave in...
More Details >
Save Place

Jardins des Serres d'Auteuil

3 Avenue de la Porte d'Auteuil, 75016 Paris, France
The Jardin des Serres d'Auteuil is a splendid botanical garden in the 16th arrondissement (within the Bois de Boulogne) and was first developed under Louis XV in 1761. It was later abandoned and reacquired by the city of Paris and became a...
More Details >
Save Place

Pont Neuf

75001 Paris, France
From mid-July to mid-August, the banks of the Seine river in Paris begin to resemble the south as 6,000 tons of sand is hauled in for Paris Plage, the capital's makeshift tropical getaway that spans 3 kilometers. Now in its twelfth year, 'Paris...
More Details >
Save Place

Pozzetto

39 Rue du Roi de Sicile, 75004 Paris, France
Most visitors venture to the Marais for two things: falafel and shopping. I go for the gelato. Unlike the majority of Italian ice cream shops who brandish their mountainous flavors in the windows to entice passersby, Pozzetto (Italian owned and...
More Details >
Save Place

Île Saint-Louis

Île Saint-Louis, 75004 Paris, France
Just east of the magnificent buttresses of the Cathédrale Notre Dame, across the Pont Saint-Louis, lies an island sanctuary in the middle of this chic, bustling city: Île Saint-Louis. The one-way streets are narrow, with views of the Seine River...
More Details >
Save Place

Tuileries Garden

Place de la Concorde, 75001 Paris, France
Before the French Revolution, this park used to be the site of the Royal Palace. Today, the garden, which separates the Louvre from Place de la Concorde, is a place where Parisians and tourists stroll amid Rodin and Maillol statues or relax...
More Details >
Save Place

Shakespeare and Company

37 Rue de la Bûcherie, 75005 Paris, France
Located at 37 Rue de la Bûcherie, a stone’s throw from the Seine and draped in theshadow of Notre Dame, is what should be proclaimed one of France’s national treasures: the Shakespeare and Company bookstore. This is actually the second site of the...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World