Paris/Brittany/Normandy

Collected by Allisyn Negley
Cancale, France
All along the Brittany coast are marked trails great for hiking (or walking) known as sentiers côtiers. These were trails used by customs officers hunting down smugglers trying to offload their boats without paying proper duties. That was quite a...
1 quai Administrateur en Chef Thomas, 35260 Cancale, France
Cancale is a beautiful spot on the Brittany coast with lots of great seaside restaurants. La Mère Champlain has got a perfect spot right on the beach and it is a fun spot to sit and people watch. Of course the best part is the huge selection of...
7 Quai Admis en Chef Thomas, 35260 Cancale, France
14710 Colleville-sur-Mer, France
The cemetery site is a memorial to those whom lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. The spot sits on a cliff overlooking Omaha Beach and the English Channel and it quite beautiful. You can't help to feel drawn in by the...
3 Le Château, 14610 Fontaine-Henry, France
One of the few chateaus that I have been to outside of Loire, the Château de Fontaine-Henry is located in Normandy and I basically stumbled upon while out and about explore the backroads of this beautiful region. It is unique in it is one of the...
Rue Koenig, 50480 Sainte-Mère-Église, France
On the surface it might seem a bit out of place that a church honors warriors with beautiful stained glass. But in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, the first village liberated by the Allies on the morning of June 6, 1944, the central church on the square...
Pointe du Hoc, France
In Normandy in northern France, between Utah beach and Omaha beach, there is a cliff top known as Pointe du Hoc. The Germans built bunkers and gun pits at this spot to defend their military position from the Allies. Standing in one of the bunkers,...
6 Boulevard de Cauvigny, 14710 Vierville-sur-Mer, France
Utah Beach is the westernmost of the five landing beaches on D-Day June 6, 1944. Utah is a flatter beach than Omaha Beach. The movie "The Longest Day" shows the landing on Utah Beach and how brutal it was. I walked the three mile long beach and...
Les Noires Terres, 14230 La Cambe, France
There are always two sides to war, when you are visiting the WWII sights in Normandy France, consider stopping by the Germany War Cemetery to see another view of the war. I can’t help but think that the whole experience of visiting war sites like...
43 Rue de Seine, 75006 Paris, France
Cafe La Palette is one of the iconic cafes in the Latin Quarter in Paris, located in the gallery and art district of Saint Germain. The cafe is known for its large terrace overlooking rue Jacques-Callot and is popular among Fine Arts students and...
6 Place Saint-Germain des Prés, 75006 Paris, France
One part tourist trap, one part beloved café, Les Deux Magots is a legendary spot that everyone should visit at least once when in Paris. Most famous as the place where the likes of Simone de Beauvoir, Jean-Paul Sartre and Ernest Hemingway...
52 Rue François Miron, 75004 Paris, France
If you are looking for beef bourguignon in Paris Au Bourguignon Du Marais is the spot for you. This beautifully designed little restaurant is in a very touristy ara but has excellent food and service and of course, lots of Burgundy wines too! The...
66 Quai de l'Hôtel de ville, 75004 Paris, France
Before wandering around Paris for two days, I asked my French friend Nadine, "where do I eat?" She directed me to Cafe Louis Phillipe for a lovely French lunch. The beautiful blue cheese, walnut, and endive salad arrived first, followed by a roast...
34 Rue Yves Toudic, 75010 Paris, France
Situated a block from the Canal St-Martin in the 10th arrondissement, Du Pain et des Idées is your favorite corner bakery—only better. The owner, Christophe Vasseur, was named best boulanger in Paris in 2008, and for good reason. From hearth...
13 Rue de Mézières, 75006 Paris, France
Owned by Julien Cohen, son of Marie-France Cohen, founder of iconic upscale shops Bonpoint, Merci and Bonton, Pizza Chic oozes cool minimalism: large accordion windows that give the impression of a terrace in the warmer months, black and white...
109 Rue Vieille du Temple, 75003 Paris, France
Place de la Madeleine, 75008 Paris, France
Like most foodie metropolises around the world, Paris has seen an increase in street food. Quality street food. Exit the cheap kebab shops - this is the real deal. Le camion qui fume is actually part of a well-established restaurant called Le...
You'd think that having a Meilleur Ouvrier de France (a prestigious crafstman title) at the helm of a restaurant would imply steep prices, but at Semilla, you're in for both a great meal and a great deal. The international influence is strong...
25 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Most locals point to Breizh Café in the Marais for the city's best crêpes but my loyalties lie with Chez Imogène, a tiny, no-frills restaurant in the 11th arrondissement. Traditional buckwheat galettes and sweet dessert crêpes take pride of place...
