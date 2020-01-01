Paris Sips
Whether it is a pre-dinner apéro or a post dinner digestif, there are plenty of places in Paris to enjoy libations.
6 Rue Jean du Bellay, 75004 Paris, France
Ohhh, if these walls could talk, the things they would have to say! The café Saint-Régis, located on the quaint and quiet island of Ile Saint-Louis, just a few meters from Notre-Dame, is one of those cafés that make Paris what it is. Professional...
47 Rue de Babylone, 75007 Paris, France
The Paris café scene has always been compelling, but the actual café (coffee) is often forgettable. That's all changing, thanks to places like Coutume, Kookaboora and Telescope, where obsessive (and often mustachioed) baristas are redefining the...
8-12 Rue Boissy d'Anglas, 75008 Paris, France
Come for the music, particularly if you're a fan, and lounge around the Bar. While the Buddha does serve a PanAsian line-up of food, the emphasis on BAR should keep you from confusing it with a French culinary experience. If that's your goal, go...
228 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
You wouldn't be surprised to hear someone asking for their martini "shaken, not stired" in this über elegant bar that recalls Lord Grantham's study and smells of old money. Tucked in the side of the lobby of the Hotel Meurice, sneaker clad...
80 Rue du Faubourg Poissonnière, 75010 Paris, France
The streets radiating from rue du Faubourg Saint-Denis are booming with destination restaurants and bars. This isn't postcard Paris, but it's a lively (chaotic but safe) reflection of the diversity found in France today. Mixed in among the African...
5 Rue Daunou, 75002 Paris, France
In 1911, American star jockey Tod Sloan took a bar in Manhattan, dismantled it, and shipped it to Paris. At the time, American tourists and members of the artistic and literary communities were beginning to visit the City of Light in...
22 Rue de Savoie, 75006 Paris, France
In France, sparkling wine isn't just for special occasions, it's an everyday luxury. At least that's what you'll learn after a sampling of some 130 vintages at Dilettantes, a wine shop/bar specializing in bubbly. The tastings are hosted by one of...
34 Rue Duperré, 75009 Paris, France
Among its many, recent claims to fame, the South Pigalle (SoPi in anglophone parlance) neighborhood has become synonymous with cool cocktail bars and creative after-hours hangouts. The quirky spot that seemed to pioneer it all was Le Carmen, a...
67 Rue de Lancry, 75010 Paris, France
The folks behind this bistro a vins and wine shop are part of the sincere network of people in our neighborhood who share the same values I have—they take risks, they’re curious, they care about the environment. This is where my husband and I buy...
73 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Le Floréal initially made it onto my list of local places whose burgers and cocktails came highly recommended but began extensive renovations on the exterior and interior of the restaurant just as I was prepping my belly. Weeks later, the team...
142 Rue Montmartre, 75002 Paris, France
The area around rue Montmartre pulses with activity after-hours - you'll have your pick in clubs and late-night bars but be sure to make a stop at Le Social Club. Thanks to owner Arnaud Frisch, the brainchild between Silencio and the new creative...
Another hot spot in Pigalle located in yet another former brothel. Dirty Dick, despite the name, isn't a place of perdition but the city's second tiki bar, where Polynesian folklore and the American fifties come to life in the details: lounge...
