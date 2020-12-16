Paris
Collected by Diana Ruddick
Unique things to see, do.
Passage du Grand Cerf, 75002 Paris, France
It had been years since I last stumbled upon the Passage du Grand Cerf in the 2nd, a long and narrow gallery of creative shops. Though I wasn't the only shopper, part of me felt like I had happened upon an untouched jewel. If I share this spot...
5 Rue de Palestine, 75019 Paris, France
More rough-and-tumble and farless touristy than the Tuileries and Luxembourg gardens, the Parc des Buttes-Chaumont is a green space that's worth a visit—especially given the recent resurgence of its surrounding district, the formerly working-class...
213 Bis Boulevard Saint-Germain, 75007 Paris, France
Ok, so these are decidedly a step (or three) up from the reproduction "Chat Noir" posters that you hung in your dorm room in college. Elbé, in St. Germain, has been selling vintage wall art since 1974 and is the place in-the-know Parisians go to...
31 Rue d'Alexandrie, 75002 Paris, France
The menu at Edgar, a 13-room hotel and restaurant in the fast-changing Ninth Arrondissement, consists mainly of Barcelona-inspired seafood. If you’re not put off by octopus tentacle, I highly recommend this tasty lunch dish. It was perfectly...
77950 Maincy, France
Forget Versailles! For my money, the better country palace-and-gardens complex to visit when you're in Paris is Chateau Vaux le Vicomte. It's outside Melun, which is a 25-minute train ride from the Gare de Lyon. Built in the mid-17th century by...
2 Galerie de Montpensier, 75001 Paris, France
This beautiful courtyard, modern art installations, hundreds of Corinthian columned walkways and perfectly placed fountains and gardens, make the Palais Royal a photographer's playground. Personally, I can never get enough of the reflection...
35 Boulevard de Courcelles, 75008 Paris, France
I've been to Parc Monceau only once and loved it right away. Maybe because it has a homey, neighborhood feeling, (a public park situated in the 8th arrondissement of Paris) maybe because of the classical colonnade in the middle of it, or maybe...
Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
This former royal palace is one of the largest museums in the world, and its art collection is considered one of the most comprehensive. It contains around 400,000 works, although—mercifully, perhaps—not all are on display at any one...
51 Rue Montorgueil, 75002 Paris, France
While the rum-soaked baba au rhum cake originated at Stohrer pâtisserie and is a classic, it’s the éclair au chocolat and the seasonal flavors (this winter’s include both salted caramel and chestnut cream) that deserve special attention. So do the...
37 Rue de Verneuil, 75007 Paris, France
The historic Androuet fromagerie has been sourcing and maturing exceptional cheeses since 1909. Their shop on rue Mouffetard is staffed by friendly English-speakers who will be happy to explain and vacuum-seal your selections, including the...
43 Rue de Seine, 75006 Paris, France
Cafe La Palette is one of the iconic cafes in the Latin Quarter in Paris, located in the gallery and art district of Saint Germain. The cafe is known for its large terrace overlooking rue Jacques-Callot and is popular among Fine Arts students and...
4 Rue de Sévigné, 75004 Paris, France
THey say the best crêpes in Paris are in the Montparnasse district. But while that may be true, I had an exceptional lunch at the La Cidrerie du Marais. The owners are from Breton so it is "legit" and the offerings are diverse. I had the simple...
