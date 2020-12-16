Paris
Collected by Hanna ChaosWhite
places to see when I am in Paris
Père-Lachaise, 75020 Paris, France
This beautiful Parisian cemetery is on the Boulevard de Menilmontant and next to the Metro station Philippe August, in the 20th arrondissement. Upon entrance to the main gate, grab a map so not to get too lost. The art work on the memorials and...
Pont des Arts, 75006 Paris, France
Strolling over the Pont des Arts, in spite of the tourists, and the cliché, bereted accordian player busquing for a Euro... even with the lovers buying locks to place on the fencing, and the nasal wail of the Bateaux Mouches loudspeakers floating...
44 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
We had only a few nights in Paris, and on the last, we followed Jim Mayer's lead, which he culled from a guidebook that called Restaurant Chez Astier's cheese plate the best in the city. Dinner was great; very traditional. And I remember the wines...
13 Rue de la Butte aux Cailles, 75013 Paris, France
A tiny resto nestled in the 13th arrondissement of Paris. A short walk from the metro station Place d'Italie, this 18-seater offers pages of delicious crêpes and scrumptious bowls of cider to wash it all down with. One of those places that leaves...
52 Rue François Miron, 75004 Paris, France
If you are looking for beef bourguignon in Paris Au Bourguignon Du Marais is the spot for you. This beautifully designed little restaurant is in a very touristy ara but has excellent food and service and of course, lots of Burgundy wines too! The...
1 Avenue du Colonel Henri Rol-Tanguy, 75014 Paris, France
Place de la Concorde, 75001 Paris, France
Before the French Revolution, this park used to be the site of the Royal Palace. Today, the garden, which separates the Louvre from Place de la Concorde, is a place where Parisians and tourists stroll amid Rodin and Maillol statues or relax...
75009 Paris, France
Galeries Lafayette Haussmann is worth a visit if only to stand under its magnificent glass dome. The family business has survived as a one-stop-shopping hub for five generations, thanks to steady innovation and an emphasis on high fashion and...
6 Parvis Notre-Dame - Pl. Jean-Paul II, 75004 Paris, France
A devastating fire on April 15, 2019, has closed the interior of the cathedral to visitors. Plans to rebuild and reopen the structure are being made, but at present, visitors are not allowed near the site.
Fora first-time visitor to Notre Dame,...
3-5 Boulevard de la Madeleine, 75001 Paris, France
The French wine industry encompasses everything from giant industrialized firms to nutty professors working out of their garages, and few shops work as well as this one on all levels. Come here for treats such as a 1995 Château Margaux, rare...
Place Charles de Gaulle, 75008 Paris, France
Located at the western end of the Champs-Élysées, the Arc de Triomphe was inspired by Rome's Arch of Titus and commissioned by Napoleon in 1806. It was inaugurated in 1836 by King Louis-Philippe, who dedicated it to the armies of the revolution...
132-140 Rue des Rosiers, 93400 Saint-Ouen, France
Marché aux Puces de St-Ouen, aka Clignancourt, is Europe’s largest flea market and the city’s favorite place to find a bargain. Exiting the Métro at Porte de Clignancourt, those in the know pass by the counterfeit...
Another hot spot in Pigalle located in yet another former brothel. Dirty Dick, despite the name, isn't a place of perdition but the city's second tiki bar, where Polynesian folklore and the American fifties come to life in the details: lounge...
Sorbonne, 75005 Paris, France
Jardin Tuileries, 75001 Paris, France
Flanked by three Rodin statues, the glass and stone Musee de l'Orangerie is home to paintings by the greatest modernists - Picasso, Monet, Cezanne... There are only two floors in this white-walled museum. The second floor consists of two oval...
23 Rue des Rosiers, 75004 Paris, France
Nemo is one of Paris' most famous "pochoiristes" (stencil artist) known for his mischievous silhouetted characters. He originally started painting these wistful, unlikely scenes around his working class neighborhood of Belleville to greet his kids...
3 Rue Brey, 75017 Paris, France
'Bisous' in French means 'kisses' and on their national day (especially in Paris) you may get a few, since everyone is celebrating. It's a real treat to be anywhere on July 14th in France, but Paris knows how to put on a show. After the sun goes...
3 Avenue de la Porte d'Auteuil, 75016 Paris, France
The Jardin des Serres d'Auteuil is a splendid botanical garden in the 16th arrondissement (within the Bois de Boulogne) and was first developed under Louis XV in 1761. It was later abandoned and reacquired by the city of Paris and became a...
28 Rue du Sommerard, 75005 Paris, France
The Cluny Museum, located in the 5th arrondissement, is one of my favorite museums in Paris. It was formerly the town house (hôtel) of the abbots of Cluny, started in 1334. The structure was rebuilt by Jacques d'Amboise, abbot of Cluny from...
Boulevard Jourdan, 75014 Paris, France
Each morning I wake up at 5.30 from jetlag and since I don't need to leave for class till 8.45 i always make time for a walk to the shops in Montparnasse. There is a great bakery, a few restaurants and I particularly like the little newsstands -...
75019 Paris, France
Just spent the weekend in Paris and to get a good deal on a hotel, I chose one that was not exactly downtown but near Porte de Vincennes. Well I got quite a treat when I rounded the corner to find the place and saw this old building covered in...
8 Boulevard du Palais, 75001 Paris, France
Sainte Chapelle is a true Gothic masterpiece located on Île de la Cité. Sainte Chapelle was founded by King Louis IX as a chapel for the royal palace. Sainte Chapelle houses a small chapel downstairs that is dedicated to the Virgin Mary. The...
17 Rue Sainte-Croix de la Bretonnerie, 75004 Paris, France
Serendipitous light on a September afternoon--a rainbow arcing over the Eiffel Tower and ending at the gold dome of L'Église des Invalides in central Paris. (Under that dome, emperor worship continues--Napoléon I lies buried in a crypt in the...
Boulevard Vincent Auriol, 75013 Paris, France
Paris is quite full with street artists and there are quite a few major locations where artists find an outlet to do their Art. One of them is the 13th Arrondissement, which is also known as the China Town area of Paris. Artists such as C215, Seth...
Square Jehan Rictus, Place des Abbesses, 75018 Paris, France
Lovers, strolling hand in hand, is a common sight on the enchanting boulevards of Paris. Oscar Wilde fans can no long kiss his grave, but it is still a romantic place to kiss one’s date. The Je t’aime wall at Abbesses has emboldened more than one...
Ile de la Cité, 75004 Paris, France
A crisp November day provides the perfect opportunity to walk across the famous Paris bridges to Ile de la Cité - the center of Paris. On this natural island in the Seine you'll find the Cathedral of Notre Dame, Sainte-Chapelle, Palais de...
151 Boulevard Saint-Germain, 75006 Paris, France
La Petite Chaise was serving diners under the reign of Louis XIV, making it the oldest restaurant in Paris. During the French revolution the popular piano bar at La Cloiseries des Lilas was an inn for stagecoach drivers, and Josephine plotted away...
Champs-Élysées, Paris, France
“People can either be over-the-top romantic about Paris, or they think life is ridiculous here,” saysDavid Lebovitz.“I try to strike a middle ground.” Lebovitz, an American, worked for 13 years in the pastry department at Chez Panisse in Berkeley,...
