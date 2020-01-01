Paris
Collected by Jonathan O'Neill
5 Rue du Nil, 75002 Paris, France
Frenchie (the restaurant) is nearly impossible to get into, but the wine bar across the street provides a taste of chef Gregory Marchand’s housemade charcuterie and pasta, as well as small plates such as homemade smoked trout and burrata cheese...
67 Rue Saint-Maur, 75011 Paris, France
There's a new wave of wine bars in Paris, ones that champion natural wine (a step beyond organic) and serve artful small plates. Camille Fremont's La Buvette (not to be confused with Buvette restaurant) is considered one of the best; the place has...
102 Boulevard du Montparnasse, 75014 Paris, France
In its heyday, La Couple was one of the most important gathering spots of the Roaring Twenties. Set in the Montparnasse district, where American jazz flourished, the Art Deco hotspot attracted the likes of Josephine Baker, as well as famous...
27 Rue Malar, 75007 Paris, France
The oldest Basque restaurant in the city, L'Ami Jean has been helmed by Brittany-born chef Stéphane Jego since 2002. Known for his passionate temperament—which is reflected in his cooking—Jego has taken the flavors of his...
You'd think that having a Meilleur Ouvrier de France (a prestigious crafstman title) at the helm of a restaurant would imply steep prices, but at Semilla, you're in for both a great meal and a great deal. The international influence is strong...
52 Rue de Saintonge, 75003 Paris, France
A boon to taco-starved expats when it opened five years ago, this taqueria-meets-cocktail lounge has been consistently good since day one. Tuck into tacos, tostadas and deliciously chunky guacamole in the narrow taqueria, then head past the...
43 Rue des Petites Écuries, 75010 Paris, France
Under chef Pierre Touitou, this wine bar has been reinvented with casual cuisine incorporating fresh Italian ingredients. Buffalo mozzarella straight from Naples, Sicilian-inspired pasta dishes, and whole-baked fish are on the menu, accompanied by...
34 Rue Yves Toudic, 75010 Paris, France
Situated a block from the Canal St-Martin in the 10th arrondissement, Du Pain et des Idées is your favorite corner bakery—only better. The owner, Christophe Vasseur, was named best boulanger in Paris in 2008, and for good reason. From hearth...
17 Rue de Beaujolais, 75001 Paris, France
Located in the Palais Royale since 1784, the Michelin-starred Le Grand Véfour offers an exceptional culinary experience in a historic atmosphere. It has seen many decades of famous guests, from Napoleon Bonaparte to George Sand. Ask to be...
80 Rue de Charonne, 75011 Paris, France
If you’re lucky enough to score a reservation to try young chef Bertrand Grébaut’s cooking, consider it winning the lottery. The smartly modern bistro—which made it onto the 2016 “World’s 50 Best...
7 Rue du Faubourg Montmartre, 75009 Paris, France
In Paris, there’s a brasserie on virtually every corner, but few have stood the test of time as this one has. Yet it’s a bit of a mystery why the century-plus-old Chartier (as it’s commonly referred to) remains so popular, with long lines out the...
57 Passage des Panoramas, 75002 Paris, France
Tucked away in the Passage des Panoramas, the oldest of Paris’ covered walkways, this restaurant delivers exactly what it promises—and does it exquisitely. Look for the bird served every which way: duck foie gras, duck confit, duck...
5 Place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75116 Paris, France
Few women have cracked the glass ceilings of the kitchens of Paris, but chef Virginie Basselot managed to do so—and earn a Michelin star in the process. Her style at this Relais & Chateaux property isn’t exactly “feminine,” but the dishes do...
13 Rue de Charonne, 75011 Paris, France
There’s nothing flashy or trendy about this Bastille-area bistro—just solid French fare served in a traditional setting. The decor is warm and cozy—wood chairs, white tablecloths and golden-yellow walls lined with vintage photos...
28 Rue Vignon, 75009 Paris, France
When pastry chef Mary Tagliaferro opened Helmut Newcake five years ago near the Canal Saint-Martin, it was the first gluten-free bakery in a country where the baguette and croissant are practically sacred. Today there are many more sans gluten...
If you’re a picky eater who requires, say, a menu, then this wine cave/bistro isn’t for you. Everyone gets the same four-course dinner, plus cheese (lunches are slightly more flexible) and pays the same price (from 25 to 35 euro). And since it...
112 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France
At the nexus of fashion, art, and politics on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, Le Bristol so embodies French l’art du vivre that its pampered Burmese cat, Fa-Raon, sports a collar by Goyard and a sterling name tag by...
99 Av. des Champs-Élysées, 75008 Paris, France
There’s perhaps no better place for watching the well-heeled than from the terrace of this classic brasserie, which fronts both Avenue George V and the Champs-Elysées. Fouquet’s has occupied this prime corner spot since 1899,...
