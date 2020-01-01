Paris
Collected by Alexander Keele
List View
Map View
Save Place
8 Boulevard du Palais, 75001 Paris, France
Sainte Chapelle is a true Gothic masterpiece located on Île de la Cité. Sainte Chapelle was founded by King Louis IX as a chapel for the royal palace. Sainte Chapelle houses a small chapel downstairs that is dedicated to the Virgin Mary. The...
Save Place
29-31 Rue Saint-Louis en l'Île, 75004 Paris, France
Cool down on a hot summer's day in Paris with an ice cream from Berthillon on, Paris' most famous ice cream shop. Enjoy it sitting on the banks of the Seine - Berthillon is on Ile Saint-Louis, so you can easily find a place to sit with lovely...
Save Place
72 Rue Bonaparte, 75006 Paris, France
The great macaron debate may forever wage on, but from the first time I tucked into a small box of Pierre Hermé's diminutive cookies, perfectly crisp on the outside and melt-in-your-mouth soft on the inside, I knew I'd remain loyal to his...
Save Place
Père-Lachaise, 75020 Paris, France
This beautiful Parisian cemetery is on the Boulevard de Menilmontant and next to the Metro station Philippe August, in the 20th arrondissement. Upon entrance to the main gate, grab a map so not to get too lost. The art work on the memorials and...
Save Place
4th arrondissement, 75004 Paris, France
Wandering among the Renaissance buildings in the Marais district in Paris, this courtyard in the 15th-c. Hôtel de Sens gave me one of my favorite visual memories of the city--this corner balcony. You just have to love the irreverance of the...
Save Place
24 Rue de Turenne, 75003 Paris, France
The Royal Turenne is near the beautiful Place de Vosges and at the end of one of those streets in the Marais filled with local boutiques, French stores like Zaftig and Voltaire, and international brands like Bobbi Brown. Le Royal Turenne is a...
Save Place
Place des Vosges, Paris, France
This beautiful square is one the city's oldest; set in Le Marais, it's surrounded by grand houses and an arched walkway lined with galleries and quaint cafés. At Number 6, you'll find the former home of Victor Hugo, author of "The Hunchback of...
Save Place
Thelocationfor the most charmingscenes in the movieAmélie, this once-forgotten neighborhood is now a destination for the young and fun-loving. As soon as the weather turns warm, picnickers line the paths along this 19th-century waterway, watching...
Save Place
36 Rue du Mont Thabor, 75001 Paris, France
Like soufflé? Or never had it but looking for a great first time experience? Le Soufflé in Paris has you covered. Select their "menu" and you will have three: starter, entrée, and dessert. Le Soufflé is an institution and you will undoubtedly be...
Save Place
38 Rue de Sèvres, 75007 Paris, France
La Grande Épicerie is the food emporium for the Bon Marché department store. A definite spot to buy gourmet food for a picnic or for gifts to take home. It sells over 30,000 gourmet products including groceries, fresh produce, fish, wines and...
Save Place
6 Parvis Notre-Dame - Pl. Jean-Paul II, 75004 Paris, France
A devastating fire on April 15, 2019, has closed the interior of the cathedral to visitors. Plans to rebuild and reopen the structure are being made, but at present, visitors are not allowed near the site.
Fora first-time visitor to Notre Dame,...
Fora first-time visitor to Notre Dame,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19