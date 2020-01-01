Paris
Collected by Sharon Mander
134 Rue de Turenne, 75003 Paris, France
Tasting the city's best baguettes is one thing, but wouldn't it also be great to learn how to make them? Award-winning baker Benjamin Turquier, shown, runs the bakery 134 RdT and placed in the top 10 in this year's annual Best Baguette in Paris...
You'd think that having a Meilleur Ouvrier de France (a prestigious crafstman title) at the helm of a restaurant would imply steep prices, but at Semilla, you're in for both a great meal and a great deal. The international influence is strong...
Paris, France
My wife and two friends were tired of "museums" so they mistakenly decided to go shopping while I went to the Rodin Museum alone. It was breathtaking, the flowers were all in full bloom, the art on display inside was rare and beautiful, but the...
34 Rue Yves Toudic, 75010 Paris, France
Situated a block from the Canal St-Martin in the 10th arrondissement, Du Pain et des Idées is your favorite corner bakery—only better. The owner, Christophe Vasseur, was named best boulanger in Paris in 2008, and for good reason. From hearth...
8 Rue du Cherche-Midi, 75006 Paris, France
Shops and bakeries are introducing spruced-up versions of classic Parisian foods. Here are the best addresses to try traditional and eclectic takes on three iconic French treats.
1. CROISSANT The Classic: The flaky pastries from Poilane are made...
47 Rue de Babylone, 75007 Paris, France
The Paris café scene has always been compelling, but the actual café (coffee) is often forgettable. That's all changing, thanks to places like Coutume, Kookaboora and Telescope, where obsessive (and often mustachioed) baristas are redefining the...
21 Rue Bonaparte, 75006 Paris, France
The French are well known for their delicate baguettes, the ricH butter croissants, and sweet and colorful macaroons. Macaroons or in French ‘le macaron,’ are small round meringue like cookies, made of sugar and eggs, stuffed with light cream or...
Au sein de La Maison des Centraliens, 8 Rue Jean Goujon, 75008 Paris, France
Once a meeting place for alumni of the elite Ecole Centrale school in France, and built as the private home of the Duchesse of Rivoli, Princess d'Essling, the Maison Champs Elysées was recently turned into a discreet luxury hotel, designed by...
9 Rue des Martyrs, 75009 Paris, France
The friendly neighborhood of Rue des Martyrs is afavorite destination for buyingedible souvenirs of Paris. To get started, head to No.9, where the beautiful Chambre auxConfitures stocksendless jars of jam for your morning tartineas well as...
Faux de, 51380 Verzy, France
Thrill-seeking visitors can soar high in the forest canopy on zip lines and ropes courses in this adventure park near Reims. For a different kind of heart-racing experience, cross the suspended footbridge to access the Perching Bar, a modern...
80 Quai de l'Hôtel de ville, 75004 Paris, France
Did you know that only 25% of French people buy their cheese from a fromagerie? And of that 25, only 3-4% go to an affineur (cheese refiner). Both are the sad realities of a dying tradition in France of sourcing provisions from neighborhood...
43 Rue de Seine, 75006 Paris, France
Cafe La Palette is one of the iconic cafes in the Latin Quarter in Paris, located in the gallery and art district of Saint Germain. The cafe is known for its large terrace overlooking rue Jacques-Callot and is popular among Fine Arts students and...
25 Avenue des Gobelins, 75013 Paris, France
Exit greasy meats, messy eggs and milky tea. In France, breakfast is not the most important or most filling meal of the day, but rather the most relaxed, leisurely one. Picture this: a freshly-baked, buttery croissant with home-made apricot jam,...
