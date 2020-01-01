Paris
Collected by Dave Yuhas
2 Rue du Château, 37500 Chinon, France
The medieval fortress and royal castle are big draws in this quaint town along the Vienne river but the real charm comes from being perched above and taking in the sweeping views of medieval Chinon. This shot was taken over Easter weekend - a time...
1 Château du Petit Thouars, 37500 Saint-Germain-sur-Vienne, 37500 Saint-Germain-sur-Vienne, France
It only looks like pita but this round, airy Fouée bread, a traditional specialty of the Touraine province in France, has a distinct story and utility of its own. According to legend, the Fouée emerged when bakers would test their wood ovens by...
5 Avenue des Tilleuls, 14340 Cambremer, France
Beyond its rich history, Normandy is perhaps best known for its local specialties - salted caramel, creamy milk, a variety of pungent cheeses and heady cider. One of the best spots in the region for the latter is at Pierre Huet in Cambremer where...
Bât A4, Parc Valad, Impasse Paradou, 13009 Marseille, France
While Marseille is now home to several spectacular museums and a burgeoning dining scene, the bulk of your visit should be spent by the sea. As of last year, Les Calanques- limestone sea cliffs and Fjord-like inlets - are considered a national...
50170 Mont Saint-Michel, France
It's safe to say there’s nothing in the world quite like this magical island, topped by a medieval monastery that rises out of the bay like a heavenly apparition. It’s said that, early in the 8th century, a bishop in nearby Avranches...
Rue du Bienvenu, 14400 Bayeux, France
The Norman town of Bayeux has their own famed basilica and cathedral (the second largest of its kind in France, behind the one on the Paris) and it's well worth the trip while you're in town seeing the Bayeux Tapestry or waiting for your pick-up...
Cannes, France
Undoubtedly one of the most popular vacation spots in France, Nice attracts people from all over the world, and although the beaches tend to get especially crowded during the summer, the scenery is absolutely gorgeous anytime of the year. What I...
La Gacilly, France
While most people visit Brittany for crêpes, sea air and historical landmarks, I've got my eye on Peuples et Nature à La Glacilly, the largest open-air photography festival in all of France. This year it celebrates its 10th anniversary and will...
Les Jardins de Marqueyssac, 24220 Vezac, France
The Marqueyssac Gardens in the Périgord region of France are not only the most visited in the region but among the most reminiscent of a fairytale landscape. Perched on a hill overlooking the Dordogne valley, Julien de Cerval's topiary masterpiece...
