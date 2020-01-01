Where are you going?
Paris 2015

Collected by Lynne johnson
Save Place

Sainte-Chapelle

8 Boulevard du Palais, 75001 Paris, France
Sainte Chapelle is a true Gothic masterpiece located on Île de la Cité. Sainte Chapelle was founded by King Louis IX as a chapel for the royal palace. Sainte Chapelle houses a small chapel downstairs that is dedicated to the Virgin Mary. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Semilla

You'd think that having a Meilleur Ouvrier de France (a prestigious crafstman title) at the helm of a restaurant would imply steep prices, but at Semilla, you're in for both a great meal and a great deal. The international influence is strong...
More Details >
Save Place

Musée d’Orsay

1 Rue de la Légion d'Honneur, 75007 Paris, France
Small enough to get around without being overwhelmed, the Musée d'Orsay is a favorite stop in Paris not just for its size but for its collection of Impressionist, Postimpressionist, and art nouveau art. Perfectly set in the center of the city, on...
More Details >
Save Place

Du Pain et des Idées

34 Rue Yves Toudic, 75010 Paris, France
Situated a block from the Canal St-Martin in the 10th arrondissement, Du Pain et des Idées is your favorite corner bakery—only better. The owner, Christophe Vasseur, was named best boulanger in Paris in 2008, and for good reason. From hearth...
More Details >
Save Place

Chez Imogène

25 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Most locals point to Breizh Café in the Marais for the city's best crêpes but my loyalties lie with Chez Imogène, a tiny, no-frills restaurant in the 11th arrondissement. Traditional buckwheat galettes and sweet dessert crêpes take pride of place...
More Details >
Save Place

Albion

80 Rue du Faubourg Poissonnière, 75010 Paris, France
The streets radiating from rue du Faubourg Saint-Denis are booming with destination restaurants and bars. This isn't postcard Paris, but it's a lively (chaotic but safe) reflection of the diversity found in France today. Mixed in among the African...
More Details >
Save Place

L’Ami Jean

27 Rue Malar, 75007 Paris, France
The oldest Basque restaurant in the city, L'Ami Jean has been helmed by Brittany-born chef Stéphane Jego since 2002. Known for his passionate temperament—which is reflected in his cooking—Jego has taken the flavors of his...
More Details >
Save Place

Breizh Café

109 Rue Vieille du Temple, 75003 Paris, France
Have you been here? Tell us about it below!


