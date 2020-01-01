Paris
Collected by C. Jackson
52 Rue de Saintonge, 75003 Paris, France
A boon to taco-starved expats when it opened five years ago, this taqueria-meets-cocktail lounge has been consistently good since day one. Tuck into tacos, tostadas and deliciously chunky guacamole in the narrow taqueria, then head past the...
6 Rue du Forez, 75003 Paris, France
After ‘sans gluten’ found a place in the Parisian lexicon last year thanks to Helmut Newcake and more recently Noglu, vegan is the next buzzword to be embraced by locals in Paris. I still remember when dining out in the city was a daunting...
You'd think that having a Meilleur Ouvrier de France (a prestigious crafstman title) at the helm of a restaurant would imply steep prices, but at Semilla, you're in for both a great meal and a great deal. The international influence is strong...
34 Rue Yves Toudic, 75010 Paris, France
Situated a block from the Canal St-Martin in the 10th arrondissement, Du Pain et des Idées is your favorite corner bakery—only better. The owner, Christophe Vasseur, was named best boulanger in Paris in 2008, and for good reason. From hearth...
55 Rue Oberkampf, 75011 Paris, France
He loves to work with French produce, but Pierre Sang has also introduced French people to flavors they aren’t used to. He was born in Korea and adopted by a French family when he was seven. In his cooking, he incorporates some of his...
52 Rue de Richelieu, 75001 Paris, France
With their Paris supper club Hidden Kitchen, Americans Laura Adrian and Braden Perkins regaled guests with a sensational 10-course meal with wine pairings around a communal table in their apartment. The food was nothing short of transcendental;...
5 Rue du Nil, 75002 Paris, France
Frenchie (the restaurant) is nearly impossible to get into, but the wine bar across the street provides a taste of chef Gregory Marchand’s housemade charcuterie and pasta, as well as small plates such as homemade smoked trout and burrata cheese...
25 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Most locals point to Breizh Café in the Marais for the city's best crêpes but my loyalties lie with Chez Imogène, a tiny, no-frills restaurant in the 11th arrondissement. Traditional buckwheat galettes and sweet dessert crêpes take pride of place...
80 Rue du Faubourg Poissonnière, 75010 Paris, France
The streets radiating from rue du Faubourg Saint-Denis are booming with destination restaurants and bars. This isn't postcard Paris, but it's a lively (chaotic but safe) reflection of the diversity found in France today. Mixed in among the African...
44 Boulevard Richard Lenoir, 75011 Paris, France
Flora Mikula, one of France’s rare female top chefs, has given up her gastronomic restaurant Les Saveurs de Flora to open her dream Paris place, a small urban auberge in the 11th arrondissement where travelers can mingle with les citoyens over...
20 Rue des Martyrs, 75009 Paris, France
Paris is known for many things but until recently, ethnic fare wasn't one of them. In the hip neighborhood south of Pigalle, YOOM is my go-to spot for wildly delicious dim sum in an environment that is both cozy and contemporary - not the dive we...
19 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Antoine, 75011 Paris, France
The hubbub about burgers in Paris may have slowed since the end of last year but the movement continues to evolve; the Anglo staple is now an ever-present fixture on menus, from basic brasseries to upscale nouveau-bistros. Patty fans are more...
27 Rue Malar, 75007 Paris, France
The oldest Basque restaurant in the city, L'Ami Jean has been helmed by Brittany-born chef Stéphane Jego since 2002. Known for his passionate temperament—which is reflected in his cooking—Jego has taken the flavors of his...
41 Rue Coquillière, 75001 Paris, France
For many Americans, the lobster roll is symbolic of carefree summer but it's also the latest food trend to sweep the well-fed streets of Paris. When Mathieu Mercier, a former filmmaker from Switzerland, discovered the lobster roll during a trip to...
109 Rue Vieille du Temple, 75003 Paris, France
7 Rue Pache, 75011 Paris, France
From New York to Tokyo, the world’s food scene is heavily informed by outside influences. In Paris, this translates to cuisine that isn’t narrowly French but rather brimming with ethnic flavors. That includes the unequivocally popular and...
13 Rue de Mézières, 75006 Paris, France
Owned by Julien Cohen, son of Marie-France Cohen, founder of iconic upscale shops Bonpoint, Merci and Bonton, Pizza Chic oozes cool minimalism: large accordion windows that give the impression of a terrace in the warmer months, black and white...
Rue Intérieure, 75008 Paris, France
For Michelin-starred chef Eric Frechon, opening a 110-seat restaurant in the heart of Paris's busiest train station (Gare St.-Lazare) was effectively a way to reconnect with his democratic, bistro past. The Bristol Hotel chef is an avowed...
44 Rue d'Argout, 75002 Paris, France
Launched by a twenty-something business school grad and entrepreneur who was inspired by the flavor combinations available in America, Blend is unique on the undeniably oversaturated burger scene in Paris. Both locations, one in the 2nd behind rue...
129 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France
With the precipitous rise of gourmet street food and market-fresh neo-bistrots, it's not surprising that Boris Leclercq's eponymous steak joint 'Chez Boris' opened near the Champs-Elysées last year with little fanfare. The conceit of this...
