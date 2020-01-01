Paris
Collected by Ron
List View
Map View
Save Place
72 Rue Bonaparte, 75006 Paris, France
The great macaron debate may forever wage on, but from the first time I tucked into a small box of Pierre Hermé's diminutive cookies, perfectly crisp on the outside and melt-in-your-mouth soft on the inside, I knew I'd remain loyal to his...
Save Place
29-31 Rue Saint-Louis en l'Île, 75004 Paris, France
There is no ice cream in the world like Berthillon’s. The mango ice cream tastes like frozen mangoes and the chocolate like frozen truffles. I particularly admire the fact that—in true French fashion—although it’s an ice cream store, it’s closed...
Save Place
225 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France
Many consider these to be the finest chocolates in Paris. I also love their selection of traditionally flavored macaroons.
Save Place
1 Rue de la Banque, 75002 Paris, France
Legrand Fille et Fils is a quintessentially old-Paris wine store; it’s well stocked, but not in the least bit pretentious. After a browse through their superb choice of wines, walk through the beautiful glass enclosed courtyard and check out their...
Save Place
6 Rue de Bourbon le Château, 75006 Paris, France
American owner Juan Sanchez runs this jewel of a store. He has a wonderful selection of wines from all major regions of France.
Save Place
20 Rue Coquillière, 75001 Paris, France
I dream about going to E. Dehillerin. They stock every piece of professional French cookware imaginable, and staff is incredibly helpful. I promise, you’ll leave the store inspired.
Save Place
37 Rue de Beaune, 75007 Paris, France
Madame Grateau designs the most amazing lines of dishes, glassware, and linens imaginable. She’s resisted the temptation to sell them internationally, so you have to visit the mecca in Paris. Her tableware is simple enough to use every day, but so...
Save Place
8 Rue de Furstemberg, 75006 Paris, France
Flamant offers simple and stylish furniture and tableware from Belgium.
Save Place
Rue de Bourgogne, 75007 Paris, France
Moulie is a stylish Parisian florist, and they grow many of the flowers themselves.
Save Place
4 Rue Saint-Dominique, 75007 Paris, France
This small shop always has the thing I’m looking for, even if I don’t what that “thing” is myself. They make beautiful bouquets for gifts and delivery.
Save Place
62 Rue de Sèvres, 75007 Paris, France
Experience Parisian cheese the way it was meant to be experienced, out in the open and totally natural. The employees can help you pick a cheese that should be eaten that day or the next—and it's always perfectly ripe.
Save Place
51 Rue de Grenelle, 75007 Paris, France
Just walk into Barthélémy and breathe the air. The cheese smells so different from cheese in the United States—that’s how you’ll know you’re in Paris. I love this store. Be sure to ask for tastes; the service is as good as the selection.
Save Place
8 Rue Monge, 75005 Paris, France
Everyone wonders if Kayser is the next Poilâne. I say, they’re both extraordinary. I love the flute, a type of baguette that has lots of flavor.
Save Place
8 Rue du Cherche-Midi, 75006 Paris, France
Poilâne bread is considered to be the best in Paris, and it’s my favorite place in the city. They'll even FedEx their famous four-pound loaf to your door for only $35, including shipping. In my new book, there's a Camembert-and-prosciutto tartine...
Save Place
32 Rue du Vertbois, 75003 Paris, France
Although the prices are outrageous, the food here is beyond delicious. As Patricia Wells says, “people beg, cry, weep for a table.” It’s a wonderful place for special occasions.
Save Place
76 Rue de Seine, 75006 Paris, France
This is an exquisite international takeout shop. Order salmon and foie gras for a party or get a sandwich and a pastry and go down the block to eat it in the Luxembourg Gardens. On a cold day, we like to sit on a bench near the orangerie, and in...
Save Place
243 Boulevard Raspail, 75014 Paris, France
Don’t let the cozy atmosphere of this place fool you—all of the food is simple, and elegantly prepared. It’s the essence of a chic Parisian restaurant, and it’s one of my favorite spots for fish in the city.
Save Place
Paris, France
This was the market that made me want to live in Paris. On Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, bakers sell their own homemade breads and farmers have tables with their precious homegrown raspberries. Don’t miss the potato pancakes and the rotisserie...
Save Place
30 Rue du Bourg Tibourg, 75004 Paris, France
If you like tea, then you must make a pilgrimage to Mariage Fréres, which has been open since 1854. They sell the most amazing teas (my favorites are Marco Polo and French Breakfast) along with teapots, cups, and tea paraphernalia. I recommend...
Save Place
1 Rue du Mail, 75002 Paris, France
Chez Georges is perfect for traditional French food in an old fashioned setting. If you’re in the mood for herring and potatoes, beef bourguignon, and baba au rhum, this is the place.
Save Place
Rue de Condé, 75006 Paris, France
When you’ve grown tired of French cuisine, sit on the terrace of this wonderful neighborhood restaurant and allow Albano to take care of you. I love savoring the tomato, mozzarella di buffala, and basil salad, along with a steaming plate of pasta...
Save Place
6 Rue Bailleul, 75001 Paris, France
Chef Daniel Rose is a genius who makes the simplest and tastiest seasonal dishes. Plan in advance in order to get a reservation— you’ll be glad you did!
Save Place
34 Rue de Richelieu, 75001 Paris, France
Husband and wife team Braden Perkins and Laura Adrian opened this restaurant in the “très Brooklyn” style that’s so popular in Paris now. The food is of American influence, but is made with fabulous French ingredients. We love going here.
Save Place
20 Avenue de New York, 75116 Paris, France
The architect named this impressive restaurant after his cat. While the menu offers are modern and delicious, the nighttime view of the Eiffel Tower is worth the price of admission alone.
Save Place
20 Rue Jean Nicot, 75007 Paris, France
JeanLuc Poujauran claims to have produced the first baguette made from organically grown wheat, It also happens to be one of the best in Paris, and his cakes and pastries are delicious.
Save Place
25 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Most locals point to Breizh Café in the Marais for the city's best crêpes but my loyalties lie with Chez Imogène, a tiny, no-frills restaurant in the 11th arrondissement. Traditional buckwheat galettes and sweet dessert crêpes take pride of place...
Save Place
Place de la Concorde, 75001 Paris, France
Before the French Revolution, this park used to be the site of the Royal Palace. Today, the garden, which separates the Louvre from Place de la Concorde, is a place where Parisians and tourists stroll amid Rodin and Maillol statues or relax...
Save Place
37 Rue de Verneuil, 75007 Paris, France
The historic Androuet fromagerie has been sourcing and maturing exceptional cheeses since 1909. Their shop on rue Mouffetard is staffed by friendly English-speakers who will be happy to explain and vacuum-seal your selections, including the...
Save Place
Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
This former royal palace is one of the largest museums in the world, and its art collection is considered one of the most comprehensive. It contains around 400,000 works, although—mercifully, perhaps—not all are on display at any one...
Save Place
32 Rue Cler, 75007 Paris, France
Cafe L'Eclair is everything you expect when you think of the perfect French cafe: delicious cafe au lait, croissants and tartine and a bonus, this cafe turns into a cocktail bar after dark. Another benefit of this lovely cafe is its location on...
Save Place
1 Avenue du Colonel Henri Rol-Tanguy, 75014 Paris, France
Save Place
Champ de Mars, 5 Avenue Anatole France, 75007 Paris, France
Nothing is a more powerful symbol of the City of Light than the Eiffel Tower. Designed by Gustave Eiffel for the 1889 Paris Exposition, it's one of the world's most-visited monuments, with nearly 7 million people ascending the 1,062-foot...
Save Place
Champs-Élysées, Paris, France
“People can either be over-the-top romantic about Paris, or they think life is ridiculous here,” saysDavid Lebovitz.“I try to strike a middle ground.” Lebovitz, an American, worked for 13 years in the pastry department at Chez Panisse in Berkeley,...
Save Place
36 Rue Laffitte, 75009 Paris, France
I've tried many chocolates and candies in Paris—some stellar and unforgettable—but the only confiseur and chocolatier that makes me smile when I think about it is Fouquet. Aside from the impressive selection of candied fruits, dragées, and...
Save Place
75001 Paris, France
From mid-July to mid-August, the banks of the Seine river in Paris begin to resemble the south as 6,000 tons of sand is hauled in for Paris Plage, the capital's makeshift tropical getaway that spans 3 kilometers. Now in its twelfth year, 'Paris...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever