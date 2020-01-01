panama city
Collected by Keri Culver
El Marañón, Panamá, Panama
Panama City is best known for its fish market, but a few blocks away on Avenue B near the Chinatown Gates lies the equally interesting Mercado Público. The market is divided into four main sections: meat, produce, dried goods, and a court full of...
Av Central, Panamá, Panama
Avenida Central was the city’s great commercial core in the first half of the 20th century; though its heyday has ended, the swarm of humanity packing into its various shops, bars, hotels, restaurants, and other businesses attest to ongoing...
Calz. de Amador 136, Panamá, Panama
The Biomuseo, or Museo de la Biodiversidad, is one of Panama City’s contemporary gems and the first Latin American project by Frank Gehry. As befits the architect’s unusual and innovative eye, the museum is itself an abstract...
San Felipe, Panama City, Panama
Coffee, chocolate, and ceviche are just three specialties to be sampled on a food tour in Casco Viejo, one of Panama City's popular neighborhoods. On the Taste of Panama City Food Walking Tour, a guide offers some historical and cultural contexts...
Calle 4ta, Panamá, Panama
When Panamanians go out for a glass of wine, they say they're going to have "una copa." One of their favorite places to have one in Panama City is at the wine bar, DiVino Enoteca. In addition to pouring copas, staff at DiVino hosts wine tasting...
Isla Taboga, Panama
If the hum and bustle of Panama City become wearying, it's possible to escape for a day by taking a trip to the island of Taboga, also called the Island of Flowers, thanks to its lush covering of tropical plants, such as bougainvillea and birds of...
Av Samuel Lewis, Panamá, Panama
For nearly 40 years, the family behind the jewelry store Reprosa has been making and selling reproductions of fine pre-Columbian jewelry and other historically and culturally significant pieces. Founder Frank Santomenno wandered into the business...
Calle 4ta, Panamá, Panama
As is the case in many countries, Panama's modern-day artisans are looking for ways to honor centuries-old craft traditions while allowing contemporary influences to inform their work. The results of these efforts vary, but at Papiro y Yo, a...
Calle Isaac Hanono Missri, Panamá, Vía Israel, Panamá, Panama
Travelers who prefer books and other cultural reminders of their travels to dust-collecting tchotchkes can shop for a literary souvenir at El Hombre de la Mancha, a bookstore inside the Multiplaza Pacific Mall. This bookstore has titles published...
Calle 8 Este con, Av. B, Panamá, Panama
Located in Casco Viejo, Tantalo Hotel is a great home base for exploring Panama City. Rooms here are entirely unique, each one featuring work by a different local artist as well as colorful, modern décor and spacious rain showers. When hunger...
Panama Canal, Panama
Paddling through the Panama Canal? Yes, a passion born from an annual race called the Regata de Cayucos: Ocean to Ocean, founded in 1954. Witnessing the three day race (or even a few practices leading up to it, as I did) is such a phenomenal way...
