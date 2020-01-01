Panama
Collected by Juliette San Fillipo , AFAR Contributor
the City, Casco Viejo, and beyond
Av. Central, entre calle 3era y 4ta, Panama City, Panama
The old quarter of Casco Viejo is not only a UNESCO World Heritage site but also the emerging gastronomic epicenter of Panama City. There are myriad trendy bars and restaurants to choose from, but when it's time for dessert, head to Granclement....
Pack your dancing shoes to Panama City if only for one night at Habana Panamá, an over-the-top celebration of Havana’s golden age in the middle of Casco Viejo. There’s a live orchestra every weekend, and bands play salsa, son, and jazz until the...
Calle 2a Oeste 85-81, Panamá, Panama
At the Plaza de Francia (French Plaza) and Las Bovedas, not far from the French Embassy, you'll find indigenous Guna Indians (formerly known as Kuna Indians) sewing and selling vibrant molas depicting tropical San Blas Island plants, birds, and...
San Felipe, Panamá, Panama
The Spanish colonial square is abuzz with children playing baseball, couples canoodling on park benches, and folks socializing over coffee at patio tables. It's a welcoming area for sitting at a cafe and taking in the scene, day or night. Relaxing...
Avenida Punta Culebra, Ciudad de Panama, Panama
This thatched-roof, open-air restaurant serves up local dishes such as langostinos a la plancha (grilled prawns). Enjoy breezes from the Bay of Panama while enjoying breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Live music is sometimes offered.
Av. Samuel Lewis & Calle 54 Este, Panamá, Panama
Gold is a dominant theme in Central American history, and Panama’s pre-Columbian metals rival those of anywhere else in the world. The founders of Reprosa, a Panama City metal workshop, decided that rather than mourn the loss of traditional...
Av. Mulvehill, Panama
Vibrant yellow, orange, white, and blue designs were painted on the pedestrian crosswalk to Omar Park in Panama Pacifico. The designs were inspired by Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Diez to help promote the arts and commemorate the 2013 summer...
Av Samuel Lewis, Panamá, Panama
For nearly 40 years, the family behind the jewelry store Reprosa has been making and selling reproductions of fine pre-Columbian jewelry and other historically and culturally significant pieces. Founder Frank Santomenno wandered into the business...
Vía Argentina, Panamá, Panama
Follow the locals to El Trapiche for traditional food. A plate of grilled garlic shrimp, plantains, and rice is possibly the perfect Panamanian meal, paired with Trapiche's tropical blend fruit juice. There are two locations—El Cangrejo and the...
Local 1 20, Vía Argentina, Panama City, Panama
Corona Lite, it is not: cerveceria La Rana Dorada (“The Golden Frog”) is a craft-brewing operation that’s distinctly Panamanian. Their four distinct beers—a pilsner, a pale ale, a white beer, and a porter—are created at its Casco Viejo location,...
La Alameda, Panamá, Panama
City parks are often urban oases of natural life, but few offer the ecological drama of Panama City's Parque Natural Metropolitano, the city's largest park. While residents stroll, play sports, and relax within its leafy acres, travelers often...
San Felipe, Panama City, Panama
Meandering along the streets of Casco Viejo is a walk down a physical timeline; with old Spanish ruins next to forgotten French architecture neighboring restored boutique hotels, this historical neighborhood manifests Panama City's colorful past....
El Marañón, Panamá, Panama
Panama City is best known for its fish market, but a few blocks away on Avenue B near the Chinatown Gates lies the equally interesting Mercado Público. The market is divided into four main sections: meat, produce, dried goods, and a court full of...
Plaza Herrera Casco Viejo, Panama City, Panama
For the location of their first independent hotel, Atelier Ace (the creative arm behind the buzzy Ace Hotel Group) chose Panama City’s historic Casco Viejo, a once gang-ridden neighborhood now teeming with trendy restaurants, cafes, and wine bars...
Calle 8 Este con, Av. B, Panamá, Panama
Located in Casco Viejo, Tantalo Hotel is a great home base for exploring Panama City. Rooms here are entirely unique, each one featuring work by a different local artist as well as colorful, modern décor and spacious rain showers. When hunger...
