Panama
Collected by Judy Iriye
Calle 8 Este con, Av. B, Panamá, Panama
Located in Casco Viejo, Tantalo Hotel is a great home base for exploring Panama City. Rooms here are entirely unique, each one featuring work by a different local artist as well as colorful, modern décor and spacious rain showers. When hunger...
Calz. de Amador 136, Panamá, Panama
The Biomuseo, or Museo de la Biodiversidad, is one of Panama City’s contemporary gems and the first Latin American project by Frank Gehry. As befits the architect’s unusual and innovative eye, the museum is itself an abstract...
Clayton, Panama City, Panama
The Panama Canal, an early 20th-century industrial marvel, continues to amaze engineering, construction, history, and maritime buffs. An expansion to double its capacity is in progress and slated for completion in 2015. The upper deck of the...
Avenida 8, Panamá, Panama
Old world theaters exude glamour and grandeur, and this one is exceptional—from the gold facade and brass door fixtures, to the interior wooden foyer, painted ceiling frescos, gilded tiered balconies, and posh chandelier. Tour inside and view the...
Casco Viejo Panama, Calle 4 Este con Avenida B, Edificio Hotel Colombia Frente a Plaza Bolivar, Panama City, Panama
Papiro Y Yo is a modern-day tale of spinning straw into (figurative) gold. After living in the United States, designer Zaira returned to Panama City determined to boost the country’s traditional craft techniques—and Papiro Y Yo, a purveyor of fine...
Av. Central, entre calle 3era y 4ta, Panama City, Panama
Chill out on balmy Panama City days and nights thanks to Granclément, an artisanal ice cream parlor located in the city's historic heart. The ice cream architects here blend the region’s abundance of tropical fruits (think guanabana, mango, lime,...
Punta Culebra, Panamá, Panama
You are (almost) guaranteed the sight many an iguana and at least one sloth while on a visit to Punta Culebra. This small treasure is a Smithsonian museum outpost on Amador Causeway. The grounds are made of a forest and beach, as well as...
Calle 8a Oeste, Panamá, Panama
Arco Chato (the Flat Arch) on Avenida A, an architectural ruin in the old quarter near Iglesia de Santo Domingo, houses an outdoor gallery of intriguing and modern sculptural works and art installations. The ruins, the rustic stone, and the...
San Felipe, Panamá, Panama
The Spanish colonial square is abuzz with children playing baseball, couples canoodling on park benches, and folks socializing over coffee at patio tables. It's a welcoming area for sitting at a cafe and taking in the scene, day or night. Relaxing...
Calle 2a Oeste 85-81, Panamá, Panama
At the Plaza de Francia (French Plaza) and Las Bovedas, not far from the French Embassy, you'll find indigenous Guna Indians (formerly known as Kuna Indians) sewing and selling vibrant molas depicting tropical San Blas Island plants, birds, and...
Panama City, Panama
Start with a glass of red sangria at this dark, alluring bar. Chill out and chat with your barstool neighbor. Then, move outside to a table on the Plaza de Bolivar for a tapas-style feast of tuna tartare, spicy Peruvian ceviche, and ravioli de...
Panama City, Panama
Behind the bustling seafood market El Mercado de Mariscos, amid crates of shrimp and fish, locals play a competitive game of dominoes—a popular way to while away the day.
