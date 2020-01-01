Where are you going?
Panama

Collected by Sean Emrick
Tantalo Hotel

Calle 8 Este con, Av. B, Panamá, Panama
Located in Casco Viejo, Tantalo Hotel is a great home base for exploring Panama City. Rooms here are entirely unique, each one featuring work by a different local artist as well as colorful, modern décor and spacious rain showers. When hunger...
Contadora Island

Contadora Island, Saboga, Panama
Snorkel, fish, relax and recover while you're in Panama on Contador Island, in the Pearl Islands Archipelago. These beautiful boats are ready for hire (in hugely affordable fashion) once you've left Panama City and landed on this enchanting...
Taboga Island

Taboga Island, Panama
Isla Taboga is about a 45-minute ferry ride from the marina at Amador Causeway. Sit at the ferry bow to get an unobstructed view of cargo ships waiting to queue the Panama Canal. The sleepy island lures locals to its shores and is home to a nearly...
Bajareque Coffee House & Roastery

Panama City, Panama
Coffee lovers go to the Bajareque Coffee House & Roastery, where the owner grows, dries, roasts, and grinds his own beans. World-renowned geisha beans are sourced from the owner's family farm in the Boquete region. Buy a bag or two to savor a...
Balboa Yacht Club

Calle Miller, Panamá, Panama
One of Panama City's oldest bars, the Balboa Yacht Club sits just before the Amador Causeway. It's an institution in the community, and locals frequent here. Chill with a cerveza Balboa on the covered wooden terrace, and take in views of the...
