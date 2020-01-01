Panama
Collected by Ina
The newly completed Cinta Costera pedestrian park runs the length of Avenida Balboa, between Casco Viego and Punta Patillia. Not only does it connect two popular areas of the city, it also provides continuous sidewalks for walking and biking,...
Vía Cincuentenario, Panamá, Panama
These impressive stone ruins are all that remain of the original Panama City, founded in 1519 by the feared conquistador Pedro Arias de Ávila. Although the Panamá Viejo (or Panamá La Vieja) remains are now skeletal, a tour of the site is a crash...
Clayton, Panama City, Panama
The Panama Canal, an early 20th-century industrial marvel, continues to amaze engineering, construction, history, and maritime buffs. An expansion to double its capacity is in progress and slated for completion in 2015. The upper deck of the...
Bocas del Toro Province, Panama
Of the many boat excursions available in the Bocas del Toro archipelago, the trip to Playa Estrella stands out for its numerous multicolored starfish residing in the tranquil, crystal-clear waters. The beach is truly an "oasis" of calm and the...
Calle 8 Este con, Av. B, Panamá, Panama
Located in Casco Viejo, Tantalo Hotel is a great home base for exploring Panama City. Rooms here are entirely unique, each one featuring work by a different local artist as well as colorful, modern décor and spacious rain showers. When hunger...
Ancon Hill, Panama City, Panama
Cerro Ancon (Ancon Hill) is a beautiful promontory, which offers incredible views of Panama City. It has a large Panamanian flag that you can see from anywhere in the city. You can take a cab uphill—it's only about $5 (and otherwise it's a bit of...
Av. Central, entre calle 3era y 4ta, Panama City, Panama
The old quarter of Casco Viejo is not only a UNESCO World Heritage site but also the emerging gastronomic epicenter of Panama City. There are myriad trendy bars and restaurants to choose from, but when it's time for dessert, head to Granclement....
Calz. de Amador, Panamá, Panama
Palm-lined Amador Causeway is a breezy locale for renting and riding bicycles. Sights along the way include the Museum of Biodiversity designed by Frank Gehry, boats on the bay, a marina, and, across the canal, the Bridge of the Americas...
We trekked in a hand-carved canoe on Rio Gatun into the rainforest to meet one of Panama's most intriguing indigenous tribes, the Embera Indians. Native to the Darien region of the south--reputed to be one of the most dangerous places in the...
