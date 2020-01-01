Panama
Collected by Sean Duffy
Panama City, Panama
Behind the bustling seafood market El Mercado de Mariscos, amid crates of shrimp and fish, locals play a competitive game of dominoes—a popular way to while away the day.
Panama City, Panama
Coffee lovers go to the Bajareque Coffee House & Roastery, where the owner grows, dries, roasts, and grinds his own beans. World-renowned geisha beans are sourced from the owner's family farm in the Boquete region. Buy a bag or two to savor a...
Avenida de la Amistad, Panamá, Panama
Shopoholics can get major retail therapy at the Albrook Mall—Central America's biggest mall. Be sure to wear walking shoes for the two safari-themed floors of some 200 stores, give or take. A bus terminal and a theater keep it hopping with...
Clayton, Panama City, Panama
The Panama Canal, an early 20th-century industrial marvel, continues to amaze engineering, construction, history, and maritime buffs. An expansion to double its capacity is in progress and slated for completion in 2015. The upper deck of the...
Av. A, Panamá, Panama
If you'd rather pass on trendy bars but want to enjoy a beer in Casco Viejo, then perhaps La Bencidad, with its outdoor patio, would be more up your alley. It's very popular with locals for live music and dancing. It's at Avenida A, between Calle...
Calle Miller, Panamá, Panama
One of Panama City's oldest bars, the Balboa Yacht Club sits just before the Amador Causeway. It's an institution in the community, and locals frequent here. Chill with a cerveza Balboa on the covered wooden terrace, and take in views of the...
Panama City, Panama
Start with a glass of red sangria at this dark, alluring bar. Chill out and chat with your barstool neighbor. Then, move outside to a table on the Plaza de Bolivar for a tapas-style feast of tuna tartare, spicy Peruvian ceviche, and ravioli de...
San Felipe, Panama City, Panama
At the outskirts of Casco Viejo, a cigar maker works in his small shop. The naturally-lit shop is filled with personal mementos. There are ink sketches on the table surface, where he cuts the cigarro leaf wrapper.
Hotel Radisson Decapolis, Planta Baja, Av Balboa, Panamá, Panama
I always ask our taxi driver for neighborhood restaurant recommendations. For Punta Patillia, one of Jose's fervent suggestions was Gourmet Pizza, across from the Multicentro Mall, for salads and delicioso pizza.
Calz. de Amador, Panamá, Panama
The Museum of Biodiversity is one of the most anticipated attractions in Panama City. The iconic architectural lines of Frank Gehry's designs make a reappearance at this museum near the equator. But there's a colorful twist, which will undoubtedly...
San Felipe, Panamá, Panama
Explore the cobblestone streets of Casco Viejo in the early evening, and you'll experience a quiet and romantic neighborhood, newly reemerging as a contemporary cultural center. In the twilight, it's easy to imagine the bygone colonial grandeur as...
Calle 4ta, Panamá, Panama
As is the case in many countries, Panama's modern-day artisans are looking for ways to honor centuries-old craft traditions while allowing contemporary influences to inform their work. The results of these efforts vary, but at Papiro y Yo, a...
