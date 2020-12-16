Palm Springs: PS I Love You

Palm Springs is a versatile resort town that offers unparalleled mountain views and a endless summer all year round. Only two hours away from Los Angeles, this desert gem has historically been a favorite destination of Hollywood stars, royalty, and presidents. Mid-century architecture, world class restaurants, luxury hotels and spas, lively nightlife, and hiking adventures are only a few of the things you can enjoy here. These are some favorite spots in Palm Springs and nearby Joshua Tree. Enjoy!