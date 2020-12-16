Palm Springs: PS I Love You
Collected by Arianna Menon
Palm Springs is a versatile resort town that offers unparalleled mountain views and a endless summer all year round. Only two hours away from Los Angeles, this desert gem has historically been a favorite destination of Hollywood stars, royalty, and presidents. Mid-century architecture, world class restaurants, luxury hotels and spas, lively nightlife, and hiking adventures are only a few of the things you can enjoy here. These are some favorite spots in Palm Springs and nearby Joshua Tree. Enjoy!
701 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
The Palm Springs Ace Hotel was once a Howard Johnson and the accompanying King's Highway Diner was once a Denny's. The Ace experience was everything we hoped for and more. Our room, complete with a private patio and fireplace, felt like a scene...
1800 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
The bold color palette of this reimagined motel reflects the hues of 14 different desert wildflowers. Nearly every room has a balcony or patio and art installations and photography from local artists can be found throughout the hotel. The young...
622 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
Escape the hotels and resorts for city style dining at Cheeky’s in Palm Springs. Serving a fresh menu each week and breakfast all day, it’s the best spot around for quality, price and vibe. Only open Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.,...
622 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
Local restaurateurs, Tara Lazar and Marco Rosetti, have the brunch business on lock down with Cheeky’s and in 2011 expanded into dinner by opening the outdoor pizzeria Birba just next door. The wood-fired pizzas are a delicious combination of...
701 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
If there’s one night to slide into a booth at this casual diner inside the hip Ace Hotel & Swim Club, make it a Monday. That’s when the place is transformed by the unmissable presence of 90-year-old ex-showgirl Shirley Claire, who...
1800 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
Tinto serves Basque-inspired small plates that pop with as much color and flavor as the vibrant façade of the Saguaro Hotel in which it resides. Chef Jose Garces of Iron Chef status creates dishes whose ingredients burst with each bite like the...
800 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District has seen a burgeoning number of restaurants in recent years that caters to the classy and cool instead of the historically kitsch. Workshop Kitchen + Bar is the latest addition to the scene, whose seasonal menu...
701 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
The Amigo Room is a hip bar at the even hipper Ace Hotel that serves patrons and the public craft beers and artisan cocktails poolside and inside. It’s always a party at the Ace and regular events like live music, DJs, comedy, bingo, crafts, and...
1800 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
With over 100 brands of tequila glowing behind the bar, the otherwise dimly lit El Jefe is the perfect location to start, spend, or end your night in Palm Springs. Cocktails with flavor-infused tequila, margaritas and micheladas are a tasty kick...
Since opening her first store in Palm Springs in 2002, fashion designer Trina Turk has forged a style that’s become synonymous with desert chic—an inimitable riot of color, pattern, and texture. Her original shop has now expanded twice...
The tram ascends 5,000 feet in about 10 minutes. At the top, you get a glorious view of the Coachella Valley.
1350 Ladera Cir, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
Mid-century modern or “desert modernism” architecture is a defining characteristic of the Palm Springs area. From celebrity commissioned vacation homes to civic buildings and resorts, a drive through Palm Springs is like a walk through a museum....
2901 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
This mid-century modern former gas station was intended to be the first thing that people saw as they approached Palm Springs from the highway. Today the building serves as the Palm Springs Visitor Center. It's worth it to stop by just to admire...
300 S Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
The Palm Springs Art Museum features a sophisticated collection of contemporary art including works from Picasso, Warhol, and Lichtenstein. The museum itself is pleasing to the eye and is home to 28 galleries, two sculpture gardens, a cafe, gift...
37977 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270, USA
The Annenberg Estate in Rancho Mirage—also known as Sunnylands—was hidden from the public's eye behind a pink wall for decades until it opened for tours in 2012. The main home features a unique style of midcentury modern architecture....
1 Tram Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
Golf and sunshine are the main magnets that draw visitors to Palm Springs, but a 10-minute ride will take you up into a snowy evergreen forest. The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway climbs up to a mountain wilderness at 8,500 feet (2,590 meters). The...
Tahquitz Falls, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
Tahquitz Canyon loop is a short but spiritual two-mile loop along the peaceful Tahquitz River to the 60-foot Tahquitz Falls. Whether it’s rushing in spring or trickling in fall, the setting is stunning with sheer white cliffs contrasting...
2477 Belfield Blvd, Landers, CA 92285, USA
UFO advocate, George Van Tassel, began constructing the Integratron in the 1950s after an alien encounter with “Solgonda” who bestowed upon him the secrets of rejuvenation and time travel. The all-wood white dome structure contrasts with the blue...
53688 Pioneertown Rd, Pioneertown, CA 92268, USA
Pappy & Harriet’s is the cantina centerpiece of Pioneertown, the once livable Old West movie set complete with frontier town facades like stables, saloons and jails. Transformed from biker burrito bar to more family-friendly dining in 1982, Pappy...
