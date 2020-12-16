Palm springs
Collected by Julia Cosgrove , AFAR Staff
Midcentury modern design, dramatic desert landscapes, and lots of hipster appeal.
Giant Rock, California 92285, USA
Joshua Tree in the Mojave Desert is as weird as the shapes of the trees that make it up. While beautiful in its sparse vastness, it is no surprise that alien enthusiasts have taken to the area. For a taste of this, try a rejuvenating soundbath at...
101 N Museum Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
It’s a sign of the Palm Springs boom that what started as a modest local museum is now a premier destination for art and design aficionados. Today, the establishment, first opened in 1938, celebrates performing arts, modern art, and...
Inland Ave, Empire, CA 95357, USA
You may not find an address online for this desert diorama in the middle of nowhere near Joshua Tree, CA. You can, however, get directions e-mailed to you, if you book. Walking into the grounds you enter a lifesized Barbie playland pop-up-book...
37977 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270, USA
The Annenberg Estate in Rancho Mirage—also known as Sunnylands—was hidden from the public's eye behind a pink wall for decades until it opened for tours in 2012. The main home features a unique style of midcentury modern architecture....
83555 Airport Blvd #11, Thermal, CA 92274, USA
Outside of Palm Springs, off the I-10, there are the dinos made famous in Pee-Wee's Playhouse, and there are date shakes made famous by Hadley's. I have been stopping at this fruit and nut stand since I was a little kid, en route to or from my...
The tram ascends 5,000 feet in about 10 minutes. At the top, you get a glorious view of the Coachella Valley.
