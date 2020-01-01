Where are you going?
Palermo

Collected by sonja
Palermo Cathedral

Via Vittorio Emanuele, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
One of Italy's most architecturally diverse buildings, the Palermo Cathedral has an imposing exterior that combines Arab, Norman, Gothic, neoclassical and Baroque styles. Inside, look for the heliometer—a bronze line embedded in the floor that...
Teatro Massimo

Piazza Verdi, 90138 Palermo PA, Italy
You might recognize Palermo's opera house, the Massimo Theater, from its role in The Godfather: Part III—the movie's final scenes were filmed here. Though it echoes classical style, the building is young compared to Palermo's other architectural...
Massimo Theater

There is a reason why the Teatro Massimo was the final scene for The Godfather III. Its architecture is epic, night and day. You can visit the Massimo for a tour or enjoy one of the amazing opera, music and ballet programs.
Cappella Palatina

Piazza del Parlamento, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
by Fabrizia Lanza Within the Palace of the Normans, there’s a chapel of the kings. “It’s sumptuous,” Fabrizia says, “all covered with mosaics. It’s like getting inside a golden box of jewelry.” Piazza del Parlamento 1 This story appeared in the...
Via dei Biscottari

Via dei Biscottari, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
by Fabrizia Lanza In the area of the Norman palace, near the market, there are still some little medievalbotteghe(shops) below the level of the palace. Via dei Biscottari is where they used to make the pastries and cookies for the king. There is...
Piazza Marina

Piazza Marina, 90133 Palermo PA, Italy
Perhaps my favorite thing about Palermo, aside from the colors, the people, the life and the beach, is a plate full of panelle, fried chick pea fritters, for lack of a better term. In Piazza Marina, I usually head to Nni Franco U' Vastiddaru or...
downtown Cefalu

90015 Cefalù, Province of Palermo, Italy
With the abundance of Sicilian produce (think lemons, oranges, eggplant, tomatoes from Mt Etna) - it is no wonder that the early morning markets are overwhelmed with options. Grab your bags and head out early to get the best variety --- and make...
Street Markets

Via Vitaliano Brancati, 9, 90015 Cefalù PA, Italy
Enjoy your Pasta Alla Norma (one of the most traditional Sicilian pastas with tomatoes and roasted/fried eggplant) like the Sicilians -- straight from the eggplant itself! Find a gorgeous (and large!) eggplant in one of the many street markets in...
Cefalù Church

Piazza del Duomo, 90015 Cefalù PA, Italy
Legend has it that a forlorn sailor (Roger II - King of Sicily) traveling in the early 1100's in the midst of a massive Mediterranean squall made a pact with Jesus - spare his life, and he would build a Cathedral in his honor. And washed ashore,...
