Palaces in Seoul

There are five in the heart of the city; all are oases within the South Korean capital...gardens, pavilions, gates and corridors, for solitude or sharing...If you only have time for one, go to Changdeok-gung and its forested gardens. Gyeongbok-gung was the original seat of government, has been restored, and has the grandest throne hall courtyard. Deoksu-gung is where the Joseon dynasty came to its political end; its mix of old and new, surrounded by skyscrapers, is poignant...