Pacific NW

Collected by April Christine
2892 Drinkwater Rd, Duncan, BC V9L 6C2, Canada
The BC Forest Discovery Center, near Duncan on Vancouver Island, makes for a family-friendly day trip. The steam train makes a loop of about 20 minutes through forest, out over a lake, and past old logging machines. We got off at the playground...
Sidney, BC, Canada
On summer Thursdays, everyone in the seaside town of Sidney turns out for the evening market. You can buy fresh produce, locally made jams, sea salts, and greeting cards, plus dinner from one of the many food trucks. We liked the pierogis, the...
San Juan Island, Washington 98250, USA
The San Juan Islands Museum of Art and Sculpture on San Juan Island is a huge outdoor sculpture garden that you can spend hours walking through. There are sculptures are along the grounds that take you around a small pond, into a forest and along...
2579 W Shore Dr, Lummi Island, WA 98262, USA
721 Government St, Victoria, BC V8W 1W5, Canada
Every book will tell you to have high tea at the Empress in Victoria, and you should. They welcomed our three-generation group, including 2 kids under 6, and had hot chocolate for those who didn't want tea. They also had a full gluten-free option,...
800 Benvenuto Ave, Brentwood Bay, BC V8M 1J8, Canada
Nearly a century ago, Jennie Butchart, wife of cement manufacturer Robert Butchart, transformed a depleted limestone quarry into these stunning, world-renowned show gardens. Allow ample time to enjoy the 22 hectares (55 acres) of floral displays,...
