Pacific Northwest
Collected by Julie Simon
85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
1005 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
An iconic name in Portland retail—as well as among readers who have never been to the city—Powell’s has multiple locations on both sides of the Willamette. The downtown store remains the one best suited for visitors to explore,...
Oregon, USA
If you have never had the opportunity to see Crater Lake in person, nothing can quite prepare you for the intense azul waters reflecting the sky. The deepest lake in the US, it is made up completely of collected water from melted snow and rain...
California, USA
A World Heritage site since 1980
This California state and national park contains the world’s biggest coastal redwood forest, with some of the planet’s oldest and tallest trees. With 200 miles of hiking trails, it’s perfect for...
California, USA
“We wanted to go to Yosemite, but didn’t have time.” I’ve heard this refrain from several San Francisco visitors and they all have said it with regret. Yes, the reverent national park is outside of a short-drive comfort zone – it’s more of a...
2358 W, US-101, Port Angeles, WA 98363, USA
Washington's Olympic Peninsula possesses the best the Pacific Northwest has to offer from alpine peaks to temperate rainforests and rugged coastline. Kayaking along the Strait of Juan de Fuca is a great way to explore the various coves along the...
Neah Bay, WA, USA
Cape Flattery is the northwesternmost point of the contiguous United States. It is in Clallam County, Washington on the Olympic Peninsula, where the Strait of Juan de Fuca joins the Pacific Ocean. It is also part of the Makah Reservation, and is...
Hurricane Ridge, Washington 98362, USA
Hurricane Ridge is a short drive out of Port Angeles, Washington and is one of the easiest mountains to visit in the Olympic National Park. There is hiking in the summer and during the winter months, you can go skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing or...
