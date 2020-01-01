Pac nw
Collected by Claire Jarreau
939 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
With more than 60 breweries, Portland has more than anywhere else in the world. If you do not start drinking at dawn, and drink at lunch, and drink through the evening, you are not doing your part.
53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach, OR 97145, USA
You know how we hold our breath when we go underwater? Mussels hold their water when the tides recede, as happens here on the misty and moody and every now and then sunny Oregon coast. Later we popped into a seafood place down the road. The...
9500 Sandpiper Ln, Nehalem, OR 97131, USA
On the shores of Oregon's Nehalem Bay, a billion ghostly pieces of unpainted, unassembled, unmilled furniture, just waiting for the right carpenter.
Oregon, USA
If you have never had the opportunity to see Crater Lake in person, nothing can quite prepare you for the intense azul waters reflecting the sky. The deepest lake in the US, it is made up completely of collected water from melted snow and rain...
Yachats Ocean Rd, Yachats, OR 97498, USA
All I could say when I saw this stunning lighthouse perched on the rocky cliff near Yachats, Oregon was "Wow". I am certainly a sucker for lighthouses, especially ones that have the dramatic landscape surrounding it. The Heceta Head is about 15...
350 W Cordova St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1E8, Canada
Jennifer MacKay’s clothing boutique is the go-to store for fashionable locals, who know they’ll find pieces exclusively in her shop. I have a weakness for the shoes. (604) 685-8885. As told to Rhonda May. This appeared in the September, 2012...
Point Reyes Station, CA 94956, USA
The craggy-rock view from the top of the staircase out to the Point Reyes National Seashore looks just fine from the top. But you didn't drive all this way to stand at the top while everyone else descends to see the historic Point Reyes...
Lummi Island, Washington, USA
Despite its remote location, this is a culinary journey that any foodie should make every effort to make. The ultra local menu is designed and orchestrated by Blaine Wetzel, former sous-chef at Noma. Every course is a journey through the immediate...
