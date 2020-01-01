Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

OZ

Collected by Camilla
List View
Map View
Save Place

Freycinet Peninsula

Coles Bay Rd, Coles Bay TAS 7215, Australia
One of the star attractions of the savagely beautiful Freycinet Peninsula is this horseshoe-shaped beach with electric-blue waters. A hike (don’t be fooled by the Australian proclivity to refer to such excursions as “walks”) down...
More Details >
Save Place

Kuranda Scenic Railway

126-144 Bunda St, Cairns City QLD 4870, Australia

One of the world's most beautiful train rides, the Kuranda Scenic Railway is also a testament to the pioneers who settled northern Queensland. From 1882 to 1891, they constructed this engineering marvel that passes through 15 tunnels and over 37...

More Details >
Save Place

Driftaways

Half Moon Bay Marina, 25-29 Buckley St, Yorkeys Knob QLD 4878, Australia

Driftaways, at the Yorkeys Knob Boating Club (a marina 15 minutes from central Cairns), is known for its excellent fresh seafood and its large, outdoor-dining deck with water views. Oyster Saturdays (with fresh oysters at bargain prices) are...

More Details >
Save Place

Skyrail Rainforest Cableway

6 Skyrail Drive, Smithfield QLD 4878, Australia

From the Skyrail Terminal just north of Cairns, the Skyrail Rainforest Cableway has six-person cable cars which take travelers on a jaw-dropping eight-kilometer (five-mile) ride above World Heritage–listed rain forest to the highland village...

More Details >
Save Place

Freycinet Marine Farm

1784 Coles Bay Rd, Coles Bay TAS 7215, Australia
Since Giles and Julia Fisher bought the Freycinet Marine Farm in Coles Bay, they’ve managed to increase their production from 50,000 oysters annually to 4 million, and have opened an outdoor café that serves fresh seafood to happy...
More Details >
Save Place

Freycinet Experience Walk, Tasmania

Follow in the footsteps of the Oyster Bay Tribe—aboriginals who walked these bush tracks some 30,000 years ago—during this four-day, three-night excursion along Tasmania's east coast. The daily guided activities include traveling by boat to remote...
More Details >
Save Place

Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley

2600 Wolgan Rd, Newnes NSW 2790, Australia
Set on a 7,000-acre reserve between Wollemi National Park and the Gardens of Stone National Park, Emirates Wolgan Valley Resort and Spa is a luxury ecolodge backed by the dramatic canyons of the Blue Mountains World Heritage area. Roughly a...
More Details >
Save Place

Koskela

1/85 Dunning Ave, Rosebery NSW 2018, Australia
The design showroom of power couple Russel Koskela and Sasha Titchkosky sells their custom furniture as well as a range of housewares made in Australia. Koskela also runs such craft workshops as coil weaving, screen printing, and shibori dyeing.
More Details >
Save Place

Bondi Icebergs Club

Sydney NSW, Australia
Contributed by Beth Egan AFAR EXPERIENCES SYDNEY ATTENDEE Overlooking Bondi Beach, this hotspot from Melbourne restaurateur Maurice Terzini is THE place to take in the surf scene below. The décor is beach-chic (rattan chairs, white walls,...
More Details >
Save Place

Paperbark Camp

571 Woollamia Rd, Woollamia NSW 2540, Australia
Featuring unique accommodations in luxury tents in Jervis Bay, Paperbark Camp is the epitome of the burgeoning trend of glamping. Set in the bush south of Sydney, this gorgeous place offers hot showers, good linen, and a near-solid roof over your...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Bells at Killcare

107 The Scenic Rd, Killcare Heights NSW 2257, Australia
A day trip from Sydney to Stefano Manfredi’s restaurant in the Central Coast national park, Manfredi at Bells, is worth the drive. The restaurant is sophisticated, with a casual coastal tilt. There's blue-and-white-striped awnings and starched...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

The Agrarian Kitchen Eatery & Store

11a The Avenue, New Norfolk TAS 7140, Australia
Rodney Dunn and Séverine Demanet, founders of the eponymous schoolhouse turned farm and the cooking school less than 10 minutes away, opened the Agrarian Kitchen Eatery in 2015 to share their produce and cooking with a wider audience. The...
More Details >
Save Place

North Bondi Fish

120 Ramsgate Ave, North Bondi NSW 2026, Australia
Opened in early 2014 by Chiswick and Aria’s Matt Moran and Peter Sullivan, North Bondi Fish is a casual seafood joint overlooking the local's end of Australia's most famous beach. Small bites are the usual oysters, fish fingers, scallops, and...
More Details >
Save Place

Golden Age Cinema & Bar

80 Commonwealth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Flickering candles, velvet theater curtains, hushed conversation, and classic cocktails dressed up with slices of dried lemon or lime—the Golden Age Cinema and Bar feels like a secret supper club of yesteryear. Yet, with a geometric light...
More Details >
Save Place

Icebergs Dining Room and Bar

1 Notts Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Overlooking iconic Bondi Beach, Icebergs is arguably Sydney’s most scenic restaurant. The food, from local shrimp to braised beef cheeks, lives up to the setting. 1 Notts Ave., Bondi Beach, 61/(0) 2-9365-9000. This appeared in the August/September...
More Details >
Save Place

LP's Quality Meats

16/12 Chippen St, Chippendale NSW 2008, Australia
They say: “where there’s smoke, there’s fire”. In the case of LP’s Quality Meats, there’s definitely a whole lot of hot stuff smoldering away behind sliding glass doors, down an otherwise quiet lane, tucked away in Sydney’s new darling...
More Details >
Save Place

Four Seasons Hotel

199 George St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
Commonly known as Oldman Saltbush, this plant is native to Australia and adapts well to arid environments with saline soil. Grain, the new bar at Sydney's Four Seasons Hotel, serves up the fried twigs, and you better believe it: they're...
More Details >
Save Place

Porteño

50 Holt St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
The Argentine restaurant that took Sydney by storm in 2010—and even rose from the ashes of a fire that originated in its charcoal grill—finally outgrew its Cleveland Street Surry Hills digs and reopened on Holt Street in late...
More Details >
Save Place

Monopole

71A MacLeay St, Potts Point NSW 2011, Australia
Sydney is only just getting into the wine-bar-with-fantastic-food thing, but so far it's doing it extremely well. The new digs of sommelier and local wine expert Nick Hildebrandt and chef Brent Savage (the pair also own the more serious Bentley...
More Details >
Save Place

Red Feather Inn

42 Main St, Hadspen TAS 7290, Australia
After arriving at Launceston airport, pick up a rental car and head to Hadspen’s Red Feather Inn, a former carriage house where the rooms have fireplaces and soaking tubs. Book a candlelit dinner in the dining room or make your meal with the...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Cradle Mountain Huts Walk, Tasmania

You’ll cover about 4 to 7 miles a day on this guided trek along the famous Overland Track, whose fascinating terrain includes button grass plains, temperate rainforests, alpine meadows, and open moorland. From Waldheim, the route passes through...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Air Travel French Bee Just Made It Much Cheaper to Fly to Paris From New York
  2. 2 Travel News Anthony Bourdain’s Possessions Will Be Auctioned to Fund New Study Abroad Scholarship
  3. 3 Travel News Plan Your Fall Getaway With This Peak Foliage Prediction Map
  4. 4 Books 15 Amazing Books That Inspire Us to Travel
  5. 5 Art The Largest Monet Exhibition in 20 Years Is Now Open at 1 U.S. Museum

More From AFAR

Can Wearing Masks Protect Travelers From Coronavirus?
Can Wearing Masks Protect Travelers From Coronavirus?
Please Stop Packing Your Dirty Shoes With Clean Clothes
Please Stop Packing Your Dirty Shoes With Clean Clothes
Why Skiing in Western Canada is So Romantic
Why Skiing in Western Canada is So Romantic
Sponsored by Ski Canada
Here's Why Après-Ski is Better in Canada
Here's Why Après-Ski is Better in Canada
Sponsored by Ski Canada