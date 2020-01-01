OZ
Collected by Camilla
List View
Map View
Save Place
Coles Bay Rd, Coles Bay TAS 7215, Australia
One of the star attractions of the savagely beautiful Freycinet Peninsula is this horseshoe-shaped beach with electric-blue waters. A hike (don’t be fooled by the Australian proclivity to refer to such excursions as “walks”) down...
Save Place
126-144 Bunda St, Cairns City QLD 4870, Australia
One of the world's most beautiful train rides, the Kuranda Scenic Railway is also a testament to the pioneers who settled northern Queensland. From 1882 to 1891, they constructed this engineering marvel that passes through 15 tunnels and over 37...
Save Place
Half Moon Bay Marina, 25-29 Buckley St, Yorkeys Knob QLD 4878, Australia
Driftaways, at the Yorkeys Knob Boating Club (a marina 15 minutes from central Cairns), is known for its excellent fresh seafood and its large, outdoor-dining deck with water views. Oyster Saturdays (with fresh oysters at bargain prices) are...
Save Place
6 Skyrail Drive, Smithfield QLD 4878, Australia
From the Skyrail Terminal just north of Cairns, the Skyrail Rainforest Cableway has six-person cable cars which take travelers on a jaw-dropping eight-kilometer (five-mile) ride above World Heritage–listed rain forest to the highland village...
Save Place
1784 Coles Bay Rd, Coles Bay TAS 7215, Australia
Since Giles and Julia Fisher bought the Freycinet Marine Farm in Coles Bay, they’ve managed to increase their production from 50,000 oysters annually to 4 million, and have opened an outdoor café that serves fresh seafood to happy...
Save Place
Follow in the footsteps of the Oyster Bay Tribe—aboriginals who walked these bush tracks some 30,000 years ago—during this four-day, three-night excursion along Tasmania's east coast. The daily guided activities include traveling by boat to remote...
Save Place
2600 Wolgan Rd, Newnes NSW 2790, Australia
Set on a 7,000-acre reserve between Wollemi National Park and the Gardens of Stone National Park, Emirates Wolgan Valley Resort and Spa is a luxury ecolodge backed by the dramatic canyons of the Blue Mountains World Heritage area. Roughly a...
Save Place
1/85 Dunning Ave, Rosebery NSW 2018, Australia
The design showroom of power couple Russel Koskela and Sasha Titchkosky sells their custom furniture as well as a range of housewares made in Australia. Koskela also runs such craft workshops as coil weaving, screen printing, and shibori dyeing.
Save Place
Sydney NSW, Australia
Save Place
571 Woollamia Rd, Woollamia NSW 2540, Australia
Featuring unique accommodations in luxury tents in Jervis Bay, Paperbark Camp is the epitome of the burgeoning trend of glamping. Set in the bush south of Sydney, this gorgeous place offers hot showers, good linen, and a near-solid roof over your...
Save Place
107 The Scenic Rd, Killcare Heights NSW 2257, Australia
A day trip from Sydney to Stefano Manfredi’s restaurant in the Central Coast national park, Manfredi at Bells, is worth the drive. The restaurant is sophisticated, with a casual coastal tilt. There's blue-and-white-striped awnings and starched...
Save Place
11a The Avenue, New Norfolk TAS 7140, Australia
Rodney Dunn and Séverine Demanet, founders of the eponymous schoolhouse turned farm and the cooking school less than 10 minutes away, opened the Agrarian Kitchen Eatery in 2015 to share their produce and cooking with a wider audience. The...
Save Place
120 Ramsgate Ave, North Bondi NSW 2026, Australia
Opened in early 2014 by Chiswick and Aria’s Matt Moran and Peter Sullivan, North Bondi Fish is a casual seafood joint overlooking the local's end of Australia's most famous beach. Small bites are the usual oysters, fish fingers, scallops, and...
Save Place
80 Commonwealth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Flickering candles, velvet theater curtains, hushed conversation, and classic cocktails dressed up with slices of dried lemon or lime—the Golden Age Cinema and Bar feels like a secret supper club of yesteryear. Yet, with a geometric light...
Save Place
1 Notts Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Overlooking iconic Bondi Beach, Icebergs is arguably Sydney’s most scenic restaurant. The food, from local shrimp to braised beef cheeks, lives up to the setting. 1 Notts Ave., Bondi Beach, 61/(0) 2-9365-9000. This appeared in the August/September...
Save Place
16/12 Chippen St, Chippendale NSW 2008, Australia
They say: “where there’s smoke, there’s fire”. In the case of LP’s Quality Meats, there’s definitely a whole lot of hot stuff smoldering away behind sliding glass doors, down an otherwise quiet lane, tucked away in Sydney’s new darling...
Save Place
199 George St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
Save Place
50 Holt St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
The Argentine restaurant that took Sydney by storm in 2010—and even rose from the ashes of a fire that originated in its charcoal grill—finally outgrew its Cleveland Street Surry Hills digs and reopened on Holt Street in late...
Save Place
71A MacLeay St, Potts Point NSW 2011, Australia
Sydney is only just getting into the wine-bar-with-fantastic-food thing, but so far it's doing it extremely well. The new digs of sommelier and local wine expert Nick Hildebrandt and chef Brent Savage (the pair also own the more serious Bentley...
Save Place
42 Main St, Hadspen TAS 7290, Australia
After arriving at Launceston airport, pick up a rental car and head to Hadspen’s Red Feather Inn, a former carriage house where the rooms have fireplaces and soaking tubs. Book a candlelit dinner in the dining room or make your meal with the...
Save Place
You’ll cover about 4 to 7 miles a day on this guided trek along the famous Overland Track, whose fascinating terrain includes button grass plains, temperate rainforests, alpine meadows, and open moorland. From Waldheim, the route passes through...
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel French Bee Just Made It Much Cheaper to Fly to Paris From New York
- 2 Travel News Anthony Bourdain’s Possessions Will Be Auctioned to Fund New Study Abroad Scholarship
- 3 Travel News Plan Your Fall Getaway With This Peak Foliage Prediction Map
- 4 Books 15 Amazing Books That Inspire Us to Travel
- 5 Art The Largest Monet Exhibition in 20 Years Is Now Open at 1 U.S. Museum