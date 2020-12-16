Outside Paris (Loire)
Collected by Ed Roseboom
41150 Chaumont-sur-Loire, France
Not only is this a beautiful château but is has an incredible view of Loire Valley. Besides the chateau which often houses an art exhibit on its top floor, there are multiple gardens on the grounds that are gorgeous. There is a garden festival...
41250 Chambord, France
...early summer light filtering through a window in the 16th-century Chateau de Chambord. This Renaissance palace began as a hunting lodge for François I. Leonardo da Vinci may have played a role in designing part of it. Today, it's the largest...
37150 Chenonceaux, France
This chateau is a personal favorite. Most of the photos you see of it show it show it lording over the Cher river, but I decided to use a photo showing one of the courtyards. As is typical with many of the wonderful chateaus of France there are...
This chateau built in the 15th and 16th centuries was said to have inspired Charles Perrault to write his fairy tale Sleeping Beauty. It has beautiful gardens with views of the Indre river and it beautifully decorated - including a room with a...
