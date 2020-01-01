Outdoors
Collected by Rachael Trotter
807-2 Boseong-ri, Boseong-eup, Boseong, Jeollanam-do, South Korea
South Korea. To the world it is bright neon lights, fuel-efficient cars, genetic research and kimchi. The Land of the Morning Calm is deservedly lauded as a spreading ground for future tech and well known as the K-pop powerhouse, though Seoul is...
Makgadikgadi Pans, Botswana
Quad biking in the Makgadikgadi Pans in Botswana is available from the Uncharted Africa camps - Jack's Camp, San Camp and Camp Kalahari. I stayed at Camp Kalahari (the most affordable of the three) and really enjoyed it's simplicity and charm. Fly...
White Mesa, New Mexico 87053, USA
I love mountain biking! I am basically obsessed with the activity, have been racing for half my life, and spend the majority of my disposable income on bike related activities. I would do it every single day if I could and at times I do. There are...
East Asia
There aren't that many rivers in Mongolia but for some odd reason, every one of the handful of bridges we came across were crooked and in all the wrong directions. For some other odd reason, although every bridge was wide enough for us to drive...
Mürren, 3825 Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
More so than most places, Switzerland offers serious skiers the chance to fly down unblemished mountainsides—especially in Mürren. The town is blessed with powder-packed bowls that maintain fresh snow for days after a big fall, drawing backcountry...
Lake Tekapo 7999, New Zealand
Lake Tekapo is one of those places in New Zealand that is instantly recognizable but few know its name. Bright blue with clear water surrounded by pink and purple lupines in the summer, it's the perfect background for these blooming flowers. A...
6501 Railroad Ave, Snoqualmie, WA 98065, USA
Just 25 miles east of Seattle, in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, is Snoqualmie Falls. Winter and spring are the best times to see the thundering 268-ft waterfall; summer brings sun (believe it or not), but less rain and snowmelt. Although...
Words can do little justice to the scenery that awaits travelers to Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Hundreds of forested limestone karst formations rise from emerald-green waters, looking like slumbering creatures ready to stir. The...
Hopkins, Belize
Hopkins Village is a coastal escape with a perfect balance of culture, local and international dining, and some of the best accommodation options in the country. Once a remote Garifuna fishing village, Hopkins has become a full-fledged tourist...
Wadi Musa, Jordan
Petra flourished more than 2,000 years ago, trading with Rome as an equal before being abandoned after a series of earthquakes in the 4th and 6th centuries C.E. It wasn’t until the 19th century, when European explorers...
6762 Stuben, Austria
Where art meets the slopes: I almost skied into this life size, solid cast iron sculpture. Antony Gormley's Horizon Field consists of 100 figures of the human body spread over an area of 150km² in the High Alps of Vorarlberg. Horizon Field is the...
3663 Park Rd, North Vancouver, BC V7J 3G3, Canada
The Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge, in northern Vancouver, is one of Lynn Valley's best-kept secrets. The 50 meter high bridge stretches across a beautiful canyon with waterfalls and deep pools below. The best part is, it's free of charge. Crossing...
Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
Trekking along the glacier. This water tastes fresh.
Namibia
The Namib Desert is quite possibly one of the most stunning places in the world. The pockets of green bushes that grow out of the vivid orange sand look almost surreal. To avoid the crowds, we set out to Sossusvlei well before sunrise and made it...
San Francisco, CA, USA
There are so many fabulous places in the city that you can go to see and photograph San Francisco and the entire bay area. Some of these are open for the public while others may only be available to guests staying at that particular hotel. So if...
South Korea, Gangwon-do, Sokcho-si, Seorak-dong, Seoraksan-ro, 833 KR
While hiking to the summit of Ulsanbawi, in Seoraksan National Park, I spotted a group of adventurous climbers attempting the tame the landscape. Wanting a break we sat for a while as the climbers dangled above hikers below. There are a number of...
100 Hanauma Bay Rd, Honolulu, HI 96825, USA
When you think of tropical islands, cocoa often comes to mind. But have you ever tried Koko, as in "Koko Crater"? This former Army outpost on Oahu just east of Honolulu is 1048 steps of vertical torture. It opened just a few years ago to the...
Coron, Palawan, Philippines
Discovering shells on the beach made me realize that I'm just another tiny puzzle piece in the universe.
Petermann NT 0872, Australia
Ayers Rock – known asUluru to the Anangu Aboriginal people of the Northern Territory – is perhaps the most well-known symbol of Central Australia, though there are no photos, no stories, no tales of wonder that can prepare you for seeing the Rock...
Machu Pichu, 08680, Peru
This month marks the hundred-year-anniversary of the "re-discovery" of this Inca citadel by Hiram Bingham. Machu Picchu deserves its clichés--'place of a lifetime,' 'bucket-list destination'...'mystical'...'amazing'... Sometimes, it's okay...
Going to Mount Everest is an experience that will leave you in awe of how big everything is in the Himalaya. Sleeping at 16,000+ feet is without a doubt a highlight not to be missed when in Tibet. Make sure you are reasonably fit and spend many...
La Quebrada, Acapulco de Juárez, Gro., Mexico
There are several of these cliff-diving shows a day (unfortunately I can't remember the name of the cove, but say 'cliff divers' in Acapulco and everyone knows what you're talking about). To call them 'shows' is a bit belittling, though. They dive...
Arashiyama Genrokuzancho, Ukyō-ku, Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture 616-0007, Japan
In western Kyoto, there is a very large forest of bamboo. As you can see in the photo, the shoots grow very tall, making those who stroll by look quite small. I'm sure there are times when this road is crowded, but when we were there, people were...
California, USA
“We wanted to go to Yosemite, but didn’t have time.” I’ve heard this refrain from several San Francisco visitors and they all have said it with regret. Yes, the reverent national park is outside of a short-drive comfort zone – it’s more of a...
It is easy to get into the flow here, especially with a day trip down the Wailua River on Kauai's north shore. I booked a day trip with Kayak Kauai for a guided tour to the Secret Waterfall (known to locals as Uluwehi Falls). We launched in Kapa’a...
