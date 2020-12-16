Outdoor Dining
Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
The only thing better than dining out in some of the world's top culinary capitals is dining al fresco! Head outside for a meal at these top locations.
Save Place
Via Marmorata, 47, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
We stopped at Volpetti to pick up a few items for a picnic on Aventine Hill in the Garden of Oranges. Problem is, you can't just pick up a few things here. Everything is wonderful. The food combined with the view from the Aventine makes for a...
Save Place
100 Birdwood Ave, Melbourne VIC 3004, Australia
When you need a break from all the laneways and urbanscapes, head to the sprawling Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria. Here, 93 acres of landscaped gardens feature more than 10,000 species of native and exotic flora species. On sunny days, locals tend...
Save Place
Governors Island, New York, NY 11231, USA
Nearly as soon as you disembark from the ferry, onto Governor's Island, you'll begin seeing signs for 'Little Eva's'. "Cold Beer, Hot Dogs, Salads" There are a lot of options for dining during a visit to Governor's Island but there's something...
Save Place
8555 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, CA 95452, USA
Sonoma and Napa counties have hundreds of wineries that have tasting rooms set among the golden hills of the area. It's rare to find a winery where you can enjoy this scenery as much as the wine served in the tasting room. At Chateau St. Jean,...
Save Place
19225 CA-1, Marshall, CA 94940, USA
North of the little town of Point Reyes Station, the Marshall Store sits on the banks of Tomales Bay. I've been coming here for years after hiking or horseback riding or walking on the beach in Point Reyes National Seashore. The place is super...
Save Place
Sveaborg, Helsingfors, Finland
A popular excursion for both locals and visitors, Suomenlinna, a fortress built across a group of islands in Helsinki’s harbor, is just a short ferry or water-bus ride from the city center. Begun in 1748 and now a UNESCO World Heritage Site,...
Save Place
Thelocationfor the most charmingscenes in the movieAmélie, this once-forgotten neighborhood is now a destination for the young and fun-loving. As soon as the weather turns warm, picnickers line the paths along this 19th-century waterway, watching...
Save Place
107 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
Paris is without question one of the best picnic cities. The only challenge is finding a park or garden that allows you to sit on the grass. To keep the land looking lush and pristine, guards mill about to police picnickers sprawled on off-limits...
Save Place
100 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000, Australia
A little out of place in Perth’s St. Georges Terrace business strip, Greenhouse Restaurant is a delicious dining experiment, built with 100 percent recyclable materials. Beat the crowds and arrive for breakfast, when executive chef Matt Stone...
Save Place
1 Margaret Corbin Dr, New York, NY 10040, USA
New Leaf Restaurant & Bar is an upscale eatery located in NYC's Fort Tryon Park. Perched on one of the highest points in Manhattan, the 67-acre park features pristine views over the Hudson River. New Leaf is a wonderful dining option if you...
Save Place
424 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
THE place to gather outside in Hayes Valley and soak up the classic biergarten/beer garden experience. The food is delicious and the setting encourages you to talk to everyone at the communal tables. This spot is a fantastic way to enjoy some...
Save Place
Plaza de la Independencia, 4, 28001 Madrid, Spain
Easy to find and hard to leave, Ramses is modern but ultra comfortable. They managed to create a completely differente atmosphere in each room—from romantic dining to a bubbly champagne bar—but the outdoor lounge was my favorite. When traveling I...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25