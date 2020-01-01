Outdoor dining
Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
8555 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, CA 95452, USA
Sonoma and Napa counties have hundreds of wineries that have tasting rooms set among the golden hills of the area. It's rare to find a winery where you can enjoy this scenery as much as the wine served in the tasting room. At Chateau St. Jean,...
19225 CA-1, Marshall, CA 94940, USA
North of the little town of Point Reyes Station, the Marshall Store sits on the banks of Tomales Bay. I've been coming here for years after hiking or horseback riding or walking on the beach in Point Reyes National Seashore. The place is super...
4900 Kuawa Rd, Kilauea, HI 96754, USA
The hedge out front spells, "Aloha" and the open air cafe welcomes visitors to a very Kauai brunch. Gardens full of seasonal vegetables surround the cafe. Diners in shorts, flip-flops, and sundresses sip Akamai juices and dine on lamb burgers and...
738 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
Lots of restaurants brag about having a farm-to-table ethos, but few stick to it as adamantly as Farmstead restaurant at Long Meadow Ranch Winery in Napa. Nearly every ingredient—from the grapes that go into the wines, to the beef used in the...
Pemberton, BC V0N, Canada
The collaborative efforts of Pemberton's North Arm Farm, whose amazing proprietor happens to also be the town mayor, and Whistler's unparalleled Araxi Restaurant, resulted in this unforgettable dining experience. With majestic Mount Currie as the...
1 Sausalito - San Francisco Ferry Bldg, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
The Ferry Building in San Francisco is a must for any food lover, and Cowgirl Creamery is one of my favorite stops. This producer of artisanal cheeses is a place to pick up cheese for a snack or picnic and to ask questions about California cheese....
