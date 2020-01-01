Outdoor Bucket List
Collected by Erin Nave , AFAR Local Expert
Mt Kilimanjaro, Tanzania
A persistent rumor has it that Mount Kilimanjaro actually belonged to Kenyauntil colonial times whenQueen Victoriagave it to her grandson Kaiser Wilhelm, who governed what would become Tanzania,as a rather lavish birthday present. (Clearly, iTunes...
Sector San José, Castro, Región de los Lagos, Chile
The first luxury lodge to come to Chile’s second biggest island, Tierra Chiloé opened in 2012 and became a member of the Tierra hotel group in 2014. Designed by Chilean architect Patricio Browne, the hotel looks like a boat on stilts and was...
2600 Wolgan Rd, Newnes NSW 2790, Australia
Set on a 7,000-acre reserve between Wollemi National Park and the Gardens of Stone National Park, Emirates Wolgan Valley Resort and Spa is a luxury ecolodge backed by the dramatic canyons of the Blue Mountains World Heritage area. Roughly a...
Byron Bay NSW 2481, Australia
Isiolo, Kenya
Cheli & Peacock’s Lewa Safari Camp is a beautiful, friendly spot located in the Lewa Conservancy, a community based conservation initiative. When you visit Lewa, you know you are supporting an innovative model for conservation that houses the...
