Outdoor Bucket List

Collected by Erin Nave , AFAR Local Expert
Mount Kilimanjaro

Mt Kilimanjaro, Tanzania
A persistent rumor has it that Mount Kilimanjaro actually belonged to Kenyauntil colonial times whenQueen Victoriagave it to her grandson Kaiser Wilhelm, who governed what would become Tanzania,as a rather lavish birthday present. (Clearly, iTunes...
Tierra Chiloé

Sector San José, Castro, Región de los Lagos, Chile
The first luxury lodge to come to Chile’s second biggest island, Tierra Chiloé opened in 2012 and became a member of the Tierra hotel group in 2014. Designed by Chilean architect Patricio Browne, the hotel looks like a boat on stilts and was...
Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley

2600 Wolgan Rd, Newnes NSW 2790, Australia
Set on a 7,000-acre reserve between Wollemi National Park and the Gardens of Stone National Park, Emirates Wolgan Valley Resort and Spa is a luxury ecolodge backed by the dramatic canyons of the Blue Mountains World Heritage area. Roughly a...
Byron Bay

Byron Bay NSW 2481, Australia
When it comes to active travel, I need to be pushed to do anything out of my comfort zone. In May, I spent a few days in Byron Bay, Australia, a lovely surf town north of Sydney. My fiance urged me to join him and take to the ocean with Cape Byron...
Lewa Wildlife Conservancy

Isiolo, Kenya
Cheli & Peacock’s Lewa Safari Camp is a beautiful, friendly spot located in the Lewa Conservancy, a community based conservation initiative. When you visit Lewa, you know you are supporting an innovative model for conservation that houses the...
More Details >

