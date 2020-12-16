Outdoor Adventures I'd Like to Experience
Collected by Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
I don't consider myself to be the most agile or adventurous of people when it comes to outdoor sports. But I have great intentions. Here's my list of the things I want to try....someday!
Lac Bay, Caribbean Netherlands
Not all the fun happens below the sea here. For fun atop the water, head to Lac Bay, the largest bay in the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao, for the uninitiated). Kayaking through the resident mangroves, you'll see all manner of birds and...
Kaya Gob. N. Debrot, Kralendijk, Caribbean Netherlands
The world "adventure" doesn't quite do justice to a day of underwater caving. I have done many 'adventurous' things: skydiving, bungee jumping, etc. And this sits at the top of the list of favorite adventure experiences. The official tour...
Got a thirst for adventure? Then jumping off this 25-foot cliff into turquoise water will be right up your alley. Local kids will taunt you into action as they jump time and time again and even do front flips into the water below. As heights...
Ranfurly Drive, Nassau, The Bahamas
The Bahamas has many attractions to choose from but if you're looking for a memorable and exciting excursion then this experience is right for you. Arrange to be picked up either from the port or from any hotel on paradise island. The stables are...
Lake Maninjau, Tanjung Raya, Agam Regency, West Sumatra, Indonesia
This is what I think of when travel comes to mind. I think untrammeled territory, wide open country, bits and pieces of the world I've never seen before, people doing things I didn't know they still do or ever did, and a big, booming landscape....
Lake Wanaka, Otago, New Zealand
Soak up the endless horizon on this 15k tramp alongside Lake Wanaka. Why is this worth your Kiwi time? The rolling and winding track that follows the lake’s edge provides an unobstructed and ridiculous view of the snowcapped mountain tops (head...
Millennium Resort & Spa, Cabarete 57000, Dominican Republic
Believe me, kiteboarding is as awesome as it looks, and there’s no place better to catch the fever than in Cabarete, Dominican Republic, and no better school than Laurel Eastman Kiteboarding. Courses will run you around $66 per hour, but the...
Maui, Hawaii, USA
There's plenty of interesting wildlife on and around Hawaii, but you have to seek it out. Hike Oahu’s Makapu’u Point Lighthouse Trail for a chance to see humpbacks breaching offshore, then head to the North Shore to observe sea turtles basking on...
Enterprise Coast Road, Oistins, Barbados, Barbados
One of the best spots in the Caribbean for surfing is Barbados. And if you're not one of the best surfers in the world (like me), one of the best breaks on the island to catch some waves has got to be Freights Bay. The added bonus is that most...
