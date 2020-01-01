Our Venezia
Collected by Kemal Hanoglu
Calle Seconda de la Fava, 1135, 30122 Venezia VE, Italy
We liked this rustic spot near the two main Biennale sites so much we went back twice. We tried simple plates of squid ink pasta and stewed octopus on one day and cold octopus salad and a completely different stewed octopus and squid dish the...
Campo Santo Stefano, 2801, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy
Part Sicilian part Venetian and served by a Neapolitan, this restaurant served one of the most memorable things we ate in Venice. After an epic and very unusual summer thunderstorm we made it to the restaurant and got a table inside. I love Zuppe...
Sestiere Santa Croce, 30135 Venezia VE, Italy
In a less touristy part of Venice, where locals live and play, Campo San Giacomo all'Orio is a wonderful neighborhood square. Here you'll find Al Prosecco, a fantastic locally oriented wine bar where you can sit outside right on the square and...
30100 Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
While exploring Burano, break for a fabulous seafood lunch at Al Gato Nero. The "black cat" restaurant is the creation of Ruggero Bovo, who has been cooking up some of the tastiest fresh fish and seafood here since 1965. "I love the fish of the...
Piazza San Marco, 328, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy
The Basilica San Marco is Venice's crown jewel. Situated at the eastern end of Piazza San Marco, the cathedral was built around 1078 on the site of an earlier house of worship. It is famously the home of the remains of the apostle Mark, which were...
The Gallerie dell'Accademia is the place to see Venice through the eyes of centuries of famous Venetians. The museum has a huge collection of paintings from the Byzantine and Gothic eras through the Renaissance and into the 18th century (including...
Murano, 30141 Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Famous for its long history of handblown glassmaking, Murano sits just a few minutes' ferry ride offshore in the Venetian Lagoon. The main attraction is the Glass Museum (Museo del Vetro), which recounts the history of glass through the centuries,...
Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Near the base of the landmark Rialto Bridge, the historic Rialto Market is well worth a wander. Seek it out in the early morning when it provides an authentic local experience (and awesome social-media ops), with fishmongers hawking their fresh...
Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Stride down the Canal Grande like Venetian aristocracy as your gondolier shows you the beauty of palaces like Palazzo Babarigo adorned with Murano glass mosaic, before entering the labyrinthine backwaters of the city. Hop off on street level and...
