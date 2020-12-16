Our new Home
Collected by Ashley Isaacs
68-1400 Mauna Lani Dr, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
(Note: Google insists this is Kamuela, it is Kohala) The lava coast of Kohala on the Big Island is dramatic. Waves dash against the black rocks relentlessly until eons from now they will be sand. True, there are fewer white-sand beaches per square...
75-6082 Alii Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
A colorful hibiscus filled with rain water droplets after the afternoon showers.
78-1377 Bishop Rd, Holualoa, HI 96725, USA
The best Kona coffee I have ever tasted. EVER! When he pronounced the winner in Gevalia's Cupping Contest in 2010, judge John King said, "We were in 100% agreement that Buddha's Cup is the winner. The trick is keeping the classic Kona mellow,...
74-5467 Kaiwi St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
For an extraordinary experience that amazes both tourists and locals, take a trip out to dive (or snorkel) at night with the manta rays near Kailua-Kona on the Big Island. Guides take tours out from Honokohau Harbor in the evening before sunset,...
78-6831 Alii Dr #142, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Local shops and the Big Island go hand in hand. Kona is home to plenty of homegrown shops, but if you are just looking for that great piece of literature to read on the beach, Kona Stories is a fantastic little book shop worth browsing around....
75-5744 Alii Dr #21, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
For a reasonably priced Island eatery, Kona Canoe Club has pupus (appetizers), salads, sandwiches, burgers, fish & chips, and several local entrees. The location is phenomenal for sunset and every dish is served with aloha!
Kailua-Kona, HI, USA
This town and resort region on the sunny, lava-topped Kona Coast is the hub of activity for Big Island visitors and residents alike. It’s home to restaurants and shops as well as a boat-lined marina—the spot to join a group excursion...
72-100 Ka'upulehu Drive, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Peace, relaxation, beauty, and a tasty menu—the Beach Tree Bar is a fabulous place to watch the sun close out the day past the Pacific Ocean. With swaying palm trees and a large tree right on the beach, the casual lounge is perfect for pupus...
Right along the water in Kailua-Kona, Alli Drive winds around the shoreline and through the town's quaint strip of shops and restaurants. Surf shops, souvenirs, bars, cafes, and restaurants crowd in the small spaces to attract the crowds of...
