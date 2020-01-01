Our Favourite Places in Europe
Collected by Savi and Vid , AFAR Local Expert
Gems we've discovered on our travels around Europe
Save Place
Croatia
Croatia’s oldest and biggest national park, Plitvice is a four-season playground known for its pristine forests, stunning waterfalls, and dozens of turquoise lakes. To see it all, trek along the wooden pathways that twist through...
Save Place
V Kotcích 516/15, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Save Place
In Dubrovnik, you have to walk the walls. It's a must. Not only for stellar views over one of what is arguably one of the most beautiful old cities in the world, but also for the friendly faces you might find. Like this one. My friend Katie...
Save Place
Carretera de Yé S/N HARÍA, 35541 Lanzarote, Las Palmas, Spain
Lanzarote – a Spanish delight, a volcanic wonderland, a hidden gem. The most easterly of the seven islands in the Spanish archipelago known as Canary Islands, is a relatively undiscovered island. Many who visit this beautiful place spend their...
Save Place
25 Cours Masséna, 06600 Antibes, France
Antibes, in the south of France, is a bastion of luxury that is often associated with decadent villas, private yachts, and the gorgeous Musée Picasso overlooking the ocean. For us, however, the highlight was an evening spent at the Absinthe Bar...
Save Place
Nice, France
On our recent trip to France we had the best ice cream we’ve had. Ever. Anywhere. We chanced on Fenocchio while we were driving along the French Riviera. On probing a couple of locals, we found out that it is something of an institution in Nice....
Save Place
5 Route de Pégomas, 06130 Grasse, France
Grasse is a picture-perfect village nestled in the French Alps. It has been the perfume capital of the world since the eighteenth century. We visited Grasse while driving along the French Riviera. The village is only 20 kms away from Cannes and 40...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News The Best Interactive Maps for the Latest COVID Travel Restrictions
- 2 Tech + Gear 14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
- 3 Tips + News What a Biden Presidency Will Mean for Travel
- 4 Trains Japan Railways Launches New Luxury Train in Kyushu
- 5 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021