Our Favorite Christmas Markets
Collected by Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor
All I want for Christmas is mulled wine from these markets.
Lille, France
Popped across the border into France over the weekend to hit the Christmas market. This is something that I have been doing every year for at least the past dozen years. Every year they erect a very large ferris wheel and its usually a freezing...
Vesterbrogade 3, 1630 København V, Denmark
A fairy-tale town deserves a magical funfair. Tivoli Gardens is one of the country’s most popular attractions, drawing more than four million visitors a year (in a country with a population of around 5.5 million). Youngsters will enjoy the...
Adamič-Lundrovo nabrežje 6, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
Stall after stall of kitschy folk art? Sure. But December’s monthlong Festive Fair also has homemade pear brandy, piles of fresh sauerkraut, and hours of great stories about the days of socialism. Lights on the Triple Bridge add a warm glow. This...
27 Rue des Cordeliers, 13100 Aix-en-Provence, France
Unfortunately, I haven't been to enough European Christmas markets to know whether this one is truly extraordinary, but I really love the marché de Noël in Aix-en-Provence in the south of France. The little stalls are set up along the Cours...
