Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Our Favorite Christmas Markets

Collected by Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor
All I want for Christmas is mulled wine from these markets.
Save Place

Lille

Lille, France
Popped across the border into France over the weekend to hit the Christmas market. This is something that I have been doing every year for at least the past dozen years. Every year they erect a very large ferris wheel and its usually a freezing...
More Details >
Save Place

Tivoli Gardens

Vesterbrogade 3, 1630 København V, Denmark
A fairy-tale town deserves a magical funfair. Tivoli Gardens is one of the country’s most popular attractions, drawing more than four million visitors a year (in a country with a population of around 5.5 million). Youngsters will enjoy the...
More Details >
Save Place

Central Market

Adamič-Lundrovo nabrežje 6, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
Stall after stall of kitschy folk art? Sure. But December’s monthlong Festive Fair also has homemade pear brandy, piles of fresh sauerkraut, and hours of great stories about the days of socialism. Lights on the Triple Bridge add a warm glow. This...
More Details >
Save Place

Marché de Noël

27 Rue des Cordeliers, 13100 Aix-en-Provence, France
Unfortunately, I haven't been to enough European Christmas markets to know whether this one is truly extraordinary, but I really love the marché de Noël in Aix-en-Provence in the south of France. The little stalls are set up along the Cours...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Tips + News The Best Interactive Maps for the Latest COVID Travel Restrictions
  2. 2 Camping 13 Isolated Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World
  3. 3 Beaches 17 Beaches in Costa Rica That’ll Have You Running for Your Passport
  4. 4 Tips + News No More 14-Day Quarantine for New York—Travelers Will Now Take COVID Tests Instead
  5. 5 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021

More From AFAR

How to See Tokyo Like a Local
How to See Tokyo Like a Local
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
Travel Credit Card Matchup: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Amex Gold Card
Travel Credit Card Matchup: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Amex Gold Card