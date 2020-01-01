Oui, Oui, Montreal!
Collected by Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert
A little taste of Europe in Canada. What I'm doing when I'm here for a weekend jaunt. I love this city so much.
5171 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2T 1R9, Canada
The perfect mix of a restaurant and a drinking spot, Hotel Herman on Boulevard Saint-Laurent in Mile End is ideal for either a three-course feast or a quick glass with a side of nibbles. The kitchen specializes in sophisticated, fresh dishes like...
414 Rue Saint-Sulpice, Montréal, QC H2Y 2V5, Canada
Located right in the heart of Old Montreal and literally right beside Notre Dame Cathedral, Le St. Sulpice is a pleasant surprise of a hotel. When you walk into the hotel, you’re greeted kindly and you can smell the sweet scent of mango. I was...
351 Rue Saint-Paul O, Montréal, QC H2Y 2A7, Canada
This perennially popular bakery and sandwich spot can feel somewhat out of place. With its cozy atmosphere in a plant-filled space, and its menu of warm panini, delicious sandwiches on artisanal breads, generous salads, and perfectly executed...
Vieux-Port de Montreal, Entrée McGill de la Commune Ouest &, McGill St, Montreal, QC H2Y 2E2, Canada
If you dare for your spa experience to be different, Bota Bota is your place. Situated on the old port of Montreal, you have to walk the plank—literally—to get to the boat for your spa bliss. Not only can you get regular treatments, you can...
2491 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H3J 1N6, Canada
This Little Burgundy mainstay is the headquarters of chefs David McMillan and Frédéric Morin, the acclaimed and enterprising minds behind an evolving blackboard menu that has been known to feature smoked meat croquettes, house-cured...
1391 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montréal, QC H3C 1H2, Canada
Nora Gray quickly became one of my new favourite restaurants, not only in Montreal but anywhere in the past year. Liverpool House alumni and owners Chef Emma Cardarelli and Sommelier Ryan Gray cook up some serious Sicilian flavours at their casual...
Spanning four (yes, four!) frigid winter weekends, Montreal's Igloofest is the ultimate outdoor music festival. Flooded with kids decked out in their warmest––and brightest––snow gear, electro beats pump out over the crowds while lights brighten...
1380 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Montréal, QC H3G 1J5, Canada
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (Musée des Beaux Arts) is scattered across four different buildings, or pavilions. The Jean-Noël Desmarais Pavilion seen here is the institution's main building, with its international art collection. The other...
211 Rue Bernard O, Montréal, QC H2T 2K5, Canada
Possibly the most important and influential publishers of graphic novels in the last 20 years, Drawn & Quarterly has a must-visit shop in the cool Mile End neighborhood. It sells work from the extensive D&Q catalog (which includes Joe...
451 Rue Saint-Jean, Montréal, QC H2Y 2R5, Canada
Contemporary art can sometimes be pretentious or obscure, but DHC/ART adds an edgy sense of wit, with exhibitions ranging from the visual puns of Ceal Floyer to the exuberant portraits of John Currin.451 rue St.-Jean, (514) 849-3742.
110 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H2Y 1T1, Canada
A church—or, at least, a small chapel—has stood on the site of the Basilica of Notre-Dame since shortly after Ville-Marie (Montréal's predecessor) was founded in 1642. The current building, however, dates to 1829 and was constructed in a soaring...
1260 Chemin Remembrance, Montréal, QC H3H 1A2, Canada
From the top of Mont Royal (the city's namesake), you get this view over downtown and the St. Lawrence River. Frederick Law Olmstead (the same guy who designed New York's Central Park), laid out the public park—including "the Mountain," the city's...
a 1C5, 446 Place Jacques-Cartier, Montréal, QC H2Y 3B3, Canada
Cabane a Sucre is a small shop in the middle of Place Jacques-Cartier, located in the heart of Old Montreal. On the cold December night I was in Montreal, their apple cider helped to warm my hands and body. I would also like to mention that the...
3895 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1X9, Canada
While New York has its pastrami, Montréal is the home of smoked meat. (The preparation of both is similar: A beef brisket is cured in spices for a week, then hot-smoked and finally boiled before being served.) Though others may question the...
180 Rue Saint- Viateur O, Montréal, QC H2T 2L3, Canada
Formerly a members-only spot, this is now the place where old Italians and young hipsters meet for expertly pulled espressos and a seat in a sunlit window.
138 Avenue Atwater, Montréal, QC H4C 2H6, Canada
The whole province of Quebec takes its agriculture very seriously, and consequently you can find some incredibly fresh, tasty products. The vendors at Atwater Market are passionate about what they sell, and they are more than happy to talk all...
Montreal, QC, Canada
The vibrant-but-not-always-easy rapport between French and English is a huge part of what makes Montréal my favorite city in North America. The phrase 'two solitudes,' made famous by Canadian author Hugh MacLellan, inevitably came to mind when I...
7070 Avenue Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC H2S 3S3, Canada
68 Avenue Fairmount O, Montréal, QC H2T 2M2, Canada
Mom and pop shops rule in Montreal, but they're becoming more rare as generations divide. Tucked in beside the Fairmont Bagel shop, Drogheria, a tiny shop specializing in Italian tomato sauce and olive oil, is quite the example of this business...
4150 Rue Wellington, Verdun, QC H4G 1V7, Canada
Located on the hidden side street of Rue Beaudoin in the bourgeoning neighborhood of St. Henri, the only way you would know about this place is via a Montreal insider. This place really is quite clandestine! I highly recommend getting a car to get...
407 Rue Saint-Pierre, Montréal, QC H2Y 2M3, Canada
Located right across the street from Olive et Gourmando, Centre PHI is a great place to wander before or after gorging on sandwiches and pastries. The PHI Centre is a versatile space that adapts to accommodate various events: launches,...
11382 Rang de la Fresnière, Mirabel, QC J7N 2R9, Canada
What happens when you put together a mad chef crazy about foie gras (Martin Picard), a beer company that is offering an all-you-can- drink experience (McAuslan) and a carnivore and maple syrup infused inspired breakfast of 14 courses? The McAuslan...
The intersection of St. Laurent and Fairmont is an intersection of awesome—Cafe Sardine, Boulangerie Guillame and Lawrence are all right beside each other on the east side. Further west, you'll stroll to find Fairmont Bagel and Drogheria for...
124 Rue Saint- Viateur O, Montréal, QC H2T 2L1, Canada
Olimpico is one of those places I visit whenever I return to Montreal. It is the quintessential cafe in the heart of Mile End. The decor is a mish-mash of sports bar and old-time hang out; there's a lot of Team Italia posters and soccer regalia...
286 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H2Y 1T6, Canada
Ah, The City of Saints—La Belle Ville—Canada's glorious cultural capital. There's no better place to have a Canadian experience than in this great city. And there's no better place to begin your day than the gourmet cafe, Le Gros Jambon. It all...
1412 Rue Sainte Élisabeth, Montréal, QC H2X 1L4, Canada
Tucked down a nondescript route off a much busier thoroughfare, the building out front isn't notable and the pub inside is pretty much a standard-issue Irish bar. But the secret garden out back is one of the best places in town to grab a pint. The...
