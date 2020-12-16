Oslo's Top 10
Collected by Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert
Landgangen 1, 0252 Oslo, Norway
Oslo’s melting-pot districts of Aker Brygge and Tjuvholmen (“Thief Island”) offer both fine dining and neighborhood cafés, as well as shopping and waterfront fun along the quay. Between taking boat tours across the Oslo fjord and into the...
Bygdøy, Oslo, Norway
Interested in Norway’s Viking and nautical past? The three museums on the Bygdøy peninsula will provide a fascinating day. Marvel at the Viking Ship Museum’s meticulously preserved boats. Then, seek out colder climes at the Fram Museum, which is...
Nobels gate 32, 0268 Oslo, Norway
The Vigeland Park is the world's largest sculpture park made by a single artist, Gustav Vigeland. There are amazing statues, take time to walk along. You can also visit the Vigeland Museum, that is nearby.
Once a formidable fortress and prison, Akershus was built in the 14th century by King Håkon V to shield Oslo against sieges and attacks—no army ever managed to capture it. In the 17th century, King Christian IV converted the fortress into a...
Tøyengata 53, 0578 Oslo, Norway
Norway’s most famous artist, Edvard Munch, was raised and studied in Oslo at the end of the 19th century. It’s here that that the painter, most famous for his work The Scream, decided to move beyond the then fashionable style of Impressionism and...
Waldemar Thranes gate 86 C, 0175 Oslo, Norway
This contemporary gallery showcasing abstract and modern art opened in 2005 near Oslo’s eclectic Grünnerløkka neighborhood. Standard (Oslo)’s two large gallery spaces exhibit the works of Norwegian and international artists to a devoted Oslo...
Sentrum, Oslo, Norway
If there were ever a three-dimensional ode to Nordic design, the impressive Oslo Opera House would be it. On the waterfront in the Bjørvika neighborhood with the Oslo fjord as a backdrop, the otherworldly building is home to the Norwegian National...
Brynjulf Bulls plass 1, 0250 Oslo, Norway
The Nobel Peace Center was opened in 2005 and is absolutely fascinating…and very humbling. It was established by Alfred Nobel (who was Swedish) in his will. He gave no reason for this but some feel it was to assuage his guilt over being the...
Museumsveien 10, 0287 Oslo, Norway
First opened in 1894, the open-air Folk Museum has some 160 historic buildings, five of them dating from the medieval period, including Gol Stave, a 13th-century shingled wooden church. The buildings, from sod-roofed farmhouses to village shops...
Kongeveien 5, 0787 Oslo, Norway
Since opening in 1892, the winter park at Holmenkollen has hosted its annual Ski Festival along with many other winter sporting events, including the Olympics. The 60-meter-high Holmenkollbakken ski jumping hill is hard to miss. On the observation...
