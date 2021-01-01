Oslo
Vulkan 5, 0178 Oslo, Norway
The centerpiece of the city's emerging Vulkan neighborhood, Oslo's very first food hall is a culinary utopia. Let your nose guide you to one (or five!) of 27 eateries peddling everything from cupcakes to tapas to bento boxes. Can't decide? Stop at...
Kanalen 1, 0252 Oslo, Norway
This gourmet Japanese fusion restaurant, located on fashionable Tjuvholmen, specializes in sushi and robata grill dishes. Boasting a large selection of small dishes, customers select as many as they want to make up a luxuriously fulfilling meal....
Museumsveien 10, 0287 Oslo, Norway
First opened in 1894, the open-air Folk Museum has some 160 historic buildings, five of them dating from the medieval period, including Gol Stave, a 13th-century shingled wooden church. The buildings, from sod-roofed farmhouses to village shops...
Bygdøynesveien 36, 0286 Oslo, Norway
This museum is dedicated to Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl (1914-2002), who gained worldwide fame when he crossed the Pacific Ocean on Kon-Tiki (a raft made from balsa wood) in 1947. After his return, Heyerdahl worked on a documentary of the...
Tøyengata 53, 0578 Oslo, Norway
Norway’s most famous artist, Edvard Munch, was raised and studied in Oslo at the end of the 19th century. It’s here that that the painter, most famous for his work The Scream, decided to move beyond the then fashionable style of Impressionism and...
0150 Oslo, Norway
This 700 year old fortress lies nestled by the Oslo fjord, still quite imposing even though lots of modern buildings have shot up all around it. The remains of the Medieval Akershus Castle lies within the fortress walls, once home to Norwegian...
Nobels gate 32, 0268 Oslo, Norway
The Vigeland Park reminds me of Central Park in New York City. The grounds are huge and very well kept. This is the place that you might have heard of - there are over 200 statues of people in action created by artist Gustav Vigeland. In the...
This sculpture and national heritage park was launched to critical acclaim and continues to attract visitors from far and wide. The sculptures are made by artists of a high international standard, such as Renoir, Rodin, Botero, and Dalí, and are...
Karl Johans gate, Oslo, Norway
Bryggegata 9, 0250 Oslo, Norway
Aker Brygge Shopping Center is located in the old ironworks at Aker Brygge, and houses a good selection of shops in a moderate price range. Aker Brygge is an old industrial site, and now houses several restaurants, cafés, shopping venues, and a...
Johanne Dybwads plass 1, 0161 Oslo, Norway
Oslo’s main theatre opened its doors in 1899, featuring plays by Bjørnson, Holberg, and Ibsen, and as a consequence put Norwegian plays on the map, so to speak. The theatre still preforms all the old classics as well as exciting new plays....
Kirsten Flagstads Plass 1, 0150 Oslo, Norway
From the ancient Vikings to the Oslo Opera House is a journey across a thousand years. The building in white marble sits on the banks of the Oslofjord and was designed by Norway’s most famous architectural firm, Snøhetta. Since it opened in 2008,...
0891 Oslo, Norway
Large woodland Nordmarka is the largest and most central of the Oslo woods, located North of the city. Here you'll find several 'stuer'; small cabins that are often open during weekends to serve hikers snacks and refreshments. The more famous...
