Osaka
Collected by Doug McMillen
1 Chome-7-7 Dōtonbori, Chūō-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 542-0071, Japan
See all of our ideas for where to go in 2015. This Osaka restaurant is so tiny, it's tough to find any information about it. Tucked into an alley, the restaurant is hidden away, making it difficult to find even if you know its address. But for...
Japan, 〒542-0071 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Chūō-ku, Dōtonbori, 1 Chome−4, 大阪市中央区道頓堀１丁目４−１５
Okonomiyaki is the epitome of Japanese soul food—a griddled pancake made of a mix of vegetables, egg, and meat or seafood, and topped with things like bonito flakes, Japanese mayo, nori, and ginger. The dish may have originated in Osaka, but it...
Yoshi-Sushi is located in Osaka's Tsuruhashi neighborhood, adjacent to the wholesale fish market. It opens for business at 6am and caters mostly to fish buyers and sellers, who eat here before, during, or after work. Unlike Tokyo's Tsukiji, there...
Kushikatsu, deep-fried skewers, are an Osaka specialty. The dipping sauce is communal and so the need arises for signs that can convey the most essential kushikatsu commandmant: No Double Dipping.
Japan, 〒556-0011 Osaka, Naniwa-ku, Nanbanaka, 2-chōme−10−７０ なんばパークス 6F
Namba Parks is a sprawling shopping mall and office complex designed by American Jon Jerde. It's a unique design that feels less claustrophobic and contained than most ordinary shopping malls. You can see the garden spaces that jut our of the...
they have a bottle of fermented foul-smelling liquid (pictured) on the bar counter, just in case any drinkers need to induce vomiting to get through the night.
2 Chome-3-２５ Dōtonbori, Chūō-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 542-0071, Japan
We've all heard about Wagyu beef, but not everyone has heard about Matsusaka Beef. Some may have heard Kobe Beef. All of these though are types of Wagyu beef, including a third type which is Omi. So if you visit Japan, you should try the big three...
