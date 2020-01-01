Osaka
Collected by Leah San Jose
1 Chome-7-7 Dōtonbori, Chūō-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 542-0071, Japan
See all of our ideas for where to go in 2015. This Osaka restaurant is so tiny, it's tough to find any information about it. Tucked into an alley, the restaurant is hidden away, making it difficult to find even if you know its address. But for...
Japan, 〒542-0071 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Chūō-ku, Dōtonbori, 1 Chome−4, 大阪市中央区道頓堀１丁目４−１５
Okonomiyaki is the epitome of Japanese soul food—a griddled pancake made of a mix of vegetables, egg, and meat or seafood, and topped with things like bonito flakes, Japanese mayo, nori, and ginger. The dish may have originated in Osaka, but it...
Kushikatsu, deep-fried skewers, are an Osaka specialty. The dipping sauce is communal and so the need arises for signs that can convey the most essential kushikatsu commandmant: No Double Dipping.
Japan, 〒556-0011 Osaka, Naniwa-ku, Nanbanaka, 2-chōme−10−７０ なんばパークス 6F
Namba Parks is a sprawling shopping mall and office complex designed by American Jon Jerde. It's a unique design that feels less claustrophobic and contained than most ordinary shopping malls. You can see the garden spaces that jut our of the...
Arashiyama Genrokuzancho, Ukyō-ku, Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture 616-0007, Japan
In western Kyoto, there is a very large forest of bamboo. As you can see in the photo, the shoots grow very tall, making those who stroll by look quite small. I'm sure there are times when this road is crowded, but when we were there, people were...
Japan, 〒602-8216 京都府Kyōto-shi, Kamigyō-ku, Tatemonzenchō, 京都市上京区 堀川通今出川南入竪門前町４１４
While Kyoto is rooted in tradition, there is so much innovation here too. The Nishijin Textile Center is located in the Nishijin District, which is best known for it's old architecture and weaving factories. It's also much more quiet than other...
294 Kiyomizu 1-chōme, Higashiyama-ku, Kyōto-shi, Kyōto-fu 605-0862, Japan
Japan, 〒604-8054 Kyōto-fu, Kyōto-shi, Nakagyō-ku, Higashiuoyachō, 富小路通四条上る西大文字町609番地
Nishiki is Kyoto's main food market and it is a delight for foodies. I spent a week in Kyoto and visited every day (sometimes more than once)! Inside the market is a temple, and before refrigeration, the temple was the source of cold water....
