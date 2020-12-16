Orlando for Adults
Collected by Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador
Is it possible to go to Orlando, stay near Disney and not go to a theme park? A list of the adult, non-theme park activities in Orlando Florida.
1800 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
It's always a good idea to ask the locals - Brandon mentioned that I should check out the very unique Imperial Bar in Orlando. Once I heard about its premise – an antique store that turns into a wine/beer bar at night utilizing the antique...
1145 Townpark Ave #1221, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
Locally roasted coffee is served here, as well as sandwiches and salads made with locally grown produce and organic meats. The pastries are made in house, and artisan gelato rounds out the tasty offerings.
1920 N Forest Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, USA
While Orlando typically inspires images of amusement parks, the city is also home to sites that are completely separate from the manufactured worlds of Disney and Universal—such as the Harry P. Leu Gardens. The urban oasis teems with...
1800 Wekiwa Cir, Apopka, FL 32712, USA
With all of Orlando’s man-made attractions, it’s refreshing to get deep into nature at this wonderful state park, located north of downtown and the theme-park corridor. Spread across 7,000 acres of pristine central Florida forest, the...
Orlando, FL, USA
Treehouse Truck in Orlando, FL is a local food truck roaming the streets throughout Central Florida. If you're lucky, you might even find them in Ft. Lauderdale or Miami! Known for some jaw dropping menu items, they have some other must try items....
1130 Townpark Ave, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
Part cigar store, part bar, and part lounge: Corona Cigar Company is pretty much cigar nirvana for some. With indoor and outdoor seating, including sumptuous leather and wood chairs, this is a chilled spot for a smoke and a drink. Go before a...
2111 WP Ball Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771, USA
This locally-owned nail spa has won, hands down, Orlando's best nail salon three years in a row. Go for a chocolate pedicure, with scrumptious scrubs and mousse lotions. Bring the family for a pedi party. On weekends, it's best to call ahead or...
431 E Central Blvd suite c, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Move over cupcakes: Popsicles are the next big dessert craze in Orlando. After my stroll around Lake Eola, I stopped at the popsicle shop Hyppo. You won't find the popsicles of your childhood here. Hyppo's version is inspired by Mexican paletas...
Florida 32899, USA
The Atlantis exhibit was half exhibit and half Broadway show. I was amazed at how produced it was – but it was effective. You were led through a number of short movies which set up the original visions of NASA’s shuttle program and then with a...
633 Osceola Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, USA
Want to slow down the pace while enjoying art? The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art has the largest collection of Tiffany artwork. The Albin Polasek Museum houses 20th-century art, with sculptures scattered about the garden. Nestled...
512 E Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Orlando’s centerpiece lake sits right in the middle of downtown, close to the pretty neighborhood and dining district of Thornton Park. A pedestrian-only path fringing the water stretches for nearly a mile, offering visitors a great place to...
