Rogue River, Oregon, USA
Kayaking beneath soaring pines may seem distant from the palm-lined beaches of Hawaii, but the aloha spirit thrives along the Rogue River as well. This 215-mile river in southwest Oregon runs from Crater Lake to the Pacific. Its stunning beauty...
531 SW 13th St, Bend, OR 97702, USA
During your visit to Bend, there's a high probability that you'll do the local 'float' through town on the river and end up with a cold, craft beer at the Deschutes Brewery. A classic must! If you're looking to do more than float, then head...
Crater Lake National Park, 570 Rim Village Dr, Oregon 97604, USA
Don't miss the chance to sleep on the rim of the beautiful Crater Lake, while staying at the historical and charming Crater Lake Lodge. The views are unmatched, the staff is friendly and you already know it's my favorite national park breakfast in...
