Oregon
Collected by Anne Halsey Smith , AFAR Travel Advisor
5911 SW Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367, USA
I'm conflicted with my priority for highly recommending this coastal stop on Hwy 101. Could it be the freshness and quality of the food. Maybe that's where the party begins. There's the understated commitment by the sommelier, too. Wine occupying...
2337 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
This Burnside bistro is an intimate eatery has a wonderful variety of menu options to delight any diner's experience. Scott Snyder has developed a rhythm in his wood-fired kitchen with focus and a respect for the profile of authentic Middle...
SW 9th St, Beaverton, OR 97005, USA
You could spend a week eating just from food carts in Portland—and you’ll still eat really well. The pod at SW 9th and Alder has the largest concentration of food carts in the country, and the variety is just amazing. Some of my favorites are Nong...
1792 Marine Dr, Astoria, OR 97103, USA
The Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria should be on your list if you enjoy regional maritime history. Although many movie lovers may recognize Astoria as the location for the film- The Goonies, not many know that Astoria is also a training...
1022 SW Stark St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The second Ace Hotel and the first step in the oh-so-cool brand’s expansion, the Ace Hotel Portland can arguably claim to have launched the current boutique hotel craze. Though it sounds like a cliché in this age of thoughtfully designed hotels,...
1438 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211, USA
Empty glasses join cleaned plates at this NE Portland brunch bar. I'm always happy to wait in the rain to find a seat in the enclosed, heated patio dining space. They peel off all the plastic and open things up when the weather gets nice, but it's...
Newberg, OR 97132, USA
For some people, the mention of the Willamette Valley in Oregon conjures images of vineyards and wineries. While there is an abundance of both, the valley also holds a few other secrets that may interest a traveler in-the-know. Here are a few . ....
I'm not one for posting food photos, but I had to make an exception for this one. I was seated at a table at the Le Puy bed and breakfast in Newberg, OR. As this wonderful dish was placed in front of me, the innkeeper informed me that the eggs...
53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
1005 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
An iconic name in Portland retail—as well as among readers who have never been to the city—Powell’s has multiple locations on both sides of the Willamette. The downtown store remains the one best suited for visitors to explore,...
525 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Portland isn’t exactly the kind of city that’s known for being “fancy,” which was why it was so bold for the Starwood Luxury Collection to add a sleek 15th floor to the top of the iconic Meier & Frank department store...
