Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Oregon

Collected by Angela Simpson , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Save Place

Bollywood Theater Restaurant

2039 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211, USA
It's nice to know I don't need to get on a plane back to India to enjoy a plate of decent dal in PDX. The Bollywood serves the "people's food" of India, simple, fresh and undeniably delightful. Most Americans think Indian food is all tandoori...
More Details >
Save Place

Flavour Spot

2310 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97217, USA
It was a crisp, sunny June day in Portland when I discovered this cozy, open-air waffle haven. A quintessential Portland dig, Flavour Spot is an outdoor cafe set upon playground-like gravel with picnic tables, good jams, and bikes lined up against...
More Details >
Save Place

Multnomah Falls

53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
More Details >
Save Place

Portland Farmers Market

240 N Broadway #129, Portland, OR 97227, USA
When traveling, I love to spend Saturday morning at the farmers market. There's no better way to meet the locals and get to know the town culture. What produce do they love? What coffee do they sip? What's the overall mood? One of the best...
More Details >
Save Place

Salt & Straw

2035 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211, USA
I was on a cruise in Italy when I heard about this place. I'd mentioned that I was heading to Portland, and a fellow cruiser, a native of the town, had told me that if they had one recommendation it would be the ice cream at Salt and Straw. What...
More Details >
Save Place

Crater Lake Lodge

Crater Lake National Park, 570 Rim Village Dr, Oregon 97604, USA
Don't miss the chance to sleep on the rim of the beautiful Crater Lake, while staying at the historical and charming Crater Lake Lodge. The views are unmatched, the staff is friendly and you already know it's my favorite national park breakfast in...
More Details >
Save Place

Salt Creek Falls

In the south Willamette Valley, you can find seven waterfall wonders that stretch from the Cascade Mountains to the Oregon Coast. Salt Creek Falls is a spectacular site and the second highest falls in Oregon. Also check out Upper Trestle Creek...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World