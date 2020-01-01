Oregon
2039 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211, USA
It's nice to know I don't need to get on a plane back to India to enjoy a plate of decent dal in PDX. The Bollywood serves the "people's food" of India, simple, fresh and undeniably delightful. Most Americans think Indian food is all tandoori...
2310 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97217, USA
It was a crisp, sunny June day in Portland when I discovered this cozy, open-air waffle haven. A quintessential Portland dig, Flavour Spot is an outdoor cafe set upon playground-like gravel with picnic tables, good jams, and bikes lined up against...
53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
240 N Broadway #129, Portland, OR 97227, USA
When traveling, I love to spend Saturday morning at the farmers market. There's no better way to meet the locals and get to know the town culture. What produce do they love? What coffee do they sip? What's the overall mood? One of the best...
2035 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211, USA
Crater Lake National Park, 570 Rim Village Dr, Oregon 97604, USA
Don't miss the chance to sleep on the rim of the beautiful Crater Lake, while staying at the historical and charming Crater Lake Lodge. The views are unmatched, the staff is friendly and you already know it's my favorite national park breakfast in...
In the south Willamette Valley, you can find seven waterfall wonders that stretch from the Cascade Mountains to the Oregon Coast. Salt Creek Falls is a spectacular site and the second highest falls in Oregon. Also check out Upper Trestle Creek...
