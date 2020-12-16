oregan
Collected by Aimee Rizzi
Cannon Beach, Camp Kiwanda sand dunes
Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area, Pacific City, OR 97135, USA
Arriving in Pacific City can be quite the experience if you're up for a little adventure. The first parking lot we drove into was full, so we headed for the overflow lot, aka the beach. From there we watched wood-hulled fishing boats ram...
Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach, OR 97145, USA
You know how we hold our breath when we go underwater? Mussels hold their water when the tides recede, as happens here on the misty and moody and every now and then sunny Oregon coast. Later we popped into a seafood place down the road. The...
9500 Sandpiper Ln, Nehalem, OR 97131, USA
On the shores of Oregon's Nehalem Bay, a billion ghostly pieces of unpainted, unassembled, unmilled furniture, just waiting for the right carpenter.
US-101, North Bend, OR 97459, USA
This is a hike that, on a day when the weather is cooperating, is a transformative experience—it's just that beautiful. I lucked out when my arrival to the John Dellenback Dune Trailhead coincided with a break in the rain and clouds I'd seen all...
84318 Ecola State Park Rd, Cannon Beach, OR 97110, United States
Keeping the 1980's childhood dream alive, a stop at Ecola State Park keeps the Oregon Goonie's pilgrimage going. I enjoyed peering for pirate ships from the main lookout area as you drive into the park. There are picnic tables a plenty and trails...
Yachats, OR 97498, USA
As the coastal highway gets narrow with sharp drops down to the sea - the coastal scenery changes from windswept beaches to black jagged rock. We stopped to stretch our legs by the observation shelter built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in...
Peter Iredale Rd, Hammond, OR 97121, USA
Adding to Oregon's list of adventure landscapes and sights is the wreck of the Peter Iredale. On a wide open beach, the beached hull is so corroded you can step right inside. My husband, our pup, and I had a grand morning of dodging small waves...
