Oregan
Collected by Diane Weber
List View
Map View
Save Place
Yachats Ocean Rd, Yachats, OR 97498, USA
All I could say when I saw this stunning lighthouse perched on the rocky cliff near Yachats, Oregon was "Wow". I am certainly a sucker for lighthouses, especially ones that have the dramatic landscape surrounding it. The Heceta Head is about 15...
Save Place
Blue River, OR 97413, USA
A black, awe-inspiring lava landscape is the welcome mat to our trek into Oregon's iconic volcano reserve. The Three Sisters: Faith/North, Hope/Middle, and Charity/South are ringed by a trail network that includes a stretch on the infamous Pacific...
Save Place
McKenzie Hwy, Blue River, OR 97413, USA
A trip up to the Dee Wright is a required trek for all my guests who visit Oregon. If you want to experience the power and beauty of the planet, the Old McKenzie Highway delivers an eyeful. Starting in Ponderosa Pine forests and climbing to 5,300...
Save Place
2525 Allison Ln, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
With its indoor pool and lavish spa, the Allison Inn & Spa is the most comfortable place to recharge between Willamette Valley wine tastings. At the restaurant Jory (named for a local soil that’s ideal for growing pinot noir), chef...
Save Place
SW 9th St, Beaverton, OR 97005, USA
You could spend a week eating just from food carts in Portland—and you’ll still eat really well. The pod at SW 9th and Alder has the largest concentration of food carts in the country, and the variety is just amazing. Some of my favorites are Nong...
Save Place
Oregon, USA
If you have never had the opportunity to see Crater Lake in person, nothing can quite prepare you for the intense azul waters reflecting the sky. The deepest lake in the US, it is made up completely of collected water from melted snow and rain...
Save Place
Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach, OR 97145, USA
You know how we hold our breath when we go underwater? Mussels hold their water when the tides recede, as happens here on the misty and moody and every now and then sunny Oregon coast. Later we popped into a seafood place down the road. The...
Save Place
1219 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The Portland Art Museum has been a fixture of the Rose City for longer than you’d expect—it’s the oldest art museum on the West Coast, opened in 1892. The current location, on the South Park Blocks, debuted in 1932 with a design...
Save Place
611 SW Kingston Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Portland is not lacking for parks and gardens—I've heard the Chinese garden in the Pearl district is a stunner—but I highly recommend the Japanese Gardens in Washington Park. Portland's a relaxed place anyway, but the Japanese gardens, said to be...
Save Place
835 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
This tucked away bistro, hardly one of PDX's best kept secrets, is a no-frills, saddle-up-to-the-bar-to-order kind of place. Mains range from traditional Pho to the inventive Luc Lac stir fry. Cocktails with names like Summer in Saigon, Pretty...
Save Place
239 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
The Lan Su Chinese Gardens is a lovely place to regain some inner peace and admire the gorgeous gardens. The name of the garden comes from the relationship between sister cities Portland and Suzhou. Sounds from both Portland and Suzhou are...
Save Place
1038 SW Harvey Milk St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
OK, we didn't exactly go far for dinner. We were staying in the Ace Hotel, just two doors down, but we were jet-lagged and hungry. We had seen many people hunched over enormous sandwiches through the window of this traditional-style deli at...
Save Place
417 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
There's a reason Nong's has been getting a lot of publicity. Her one dish of chicken and rice is so simple, so fresh, and so delicious—wrapped in butcher paper and served with soup and an addictive sauce that you'll be able to get in a bottle. She...
Save Place
517 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
It's patio party season here in PDX, and this little bar and bistro in NW is a perfect spot for an enjoyable evening. You'd never know there was a secret wonderland out behind this storefront. The bar itself is quite pleasant and acts as more than...
Save Place
621 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
For several years, I've been reading about Bunk Sandwiches in Portland, Oregon. There are now two locations of the casual breakfast- and lunch-only spot (one close to the Pearl District; the original on the SE side of town). My dining companions...
Save Place
1752 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214, USA
If you are looking for locally-sourced Pacific Northwest cuisine in a beautiful room, then look no further than Castagna. Order off the menu or try the 10-course tasting menu for a sampling of all the Pacific Northwest has to offer. Everything...
Save Place
2225 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97212, USA
What was I thinking, accepting an invitation to dine with carnivore friends at Ox? OK, I'm more a vegetarian with a perchance for bacon and anything that swims. All my dining pals would judge the meat portions. Verdict? This Argentinean/PDX fusion...
Save Place
3226 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202, USA
On a blistering hot day, I had to get a cab back to my hotel, so I didn’t get to explore Southeast Division very much. But make Pok Pok your destination. I was lucky I didn’t have to wait in line (it was 3 pm and HOT). It’s all about Ike’s wings....
Save Place
3715 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202, USA
I believe we have ourselves a trend here in PDX with the notion of gourmet Mexican cuisine. While that may sound a bit oxymoronic, there has been room for years in the Mexican food scene to step up the game. Enter Xico (pronounced chico), with a...
Save Place
1889 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97201, USA
Portland's food cart scene is obscene. There are so many "pods"—small to large groups of carts at a single location—it's impossible to keep track of what's located where. That's the kind of obscenity any community would love to have out in the...
Save Place
1155 SW Morrison St #102, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Doughnuts are to Portland what coffee is to David Lynch, both essential fuel and calling card. While there are many pretenders to the title of the city’s best doughnuts—Voodoo Doughnuts certainly sells the most Instagrammable food...
Save Place
1100 SE Division St #100, Portland, OR 97202, USA
If you have a hankering for southern food, the buck stops here. With a to-die-for biscuit served with to-die-for gravy and to-die-for fried chicken (add an egg too!), you will be in Southern heaven! This spot only has five tables, so come early or...
Save Place
2335 NW Thurman St, Portland, OR 97210, USA
Finding fine French bakery goods beyond the borders of France would seem unlikely in this NW corner of the United States. St. Honoré has transformed a little shop in NW Portland into a cultural escapade you'd normally have to get on a plane to...
Save Place
1022 SW Stark St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The second Ace Hotel and the first step in the oh-so-cool brand’s expansion, the Ace Hotel Portland can arguably claim to have launched the current boutique hotel craze. Though it sounds like a cliché in this age of thoughtfully designed hotels,...
Save Place
Tasty N Sons is on the Top 5 list of best brunches I’ve ever had. Here I was introduced to Shakshuka, an Israeli dish made of red pepper & tomato stew, with baked eggs and merguez sausage. It’s served in an orange potted bowl, and you want to...
Save Place
22 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Best doughnuts ever! Really. The cultish doughnut shop in the city of Portland is a must-eat. It's really gained some fame over the past few years since appearing on TV, so expect a 25-50 minute wait. And make sure to bring others so that you can...
Save Place
3377 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202, USA
My grandfather came from a town near Napoli that still bears the family name. Growing up on traditional Italian recipes produces a pretty good barometer of how the food works. Ava Gene's is solidly set on the style with an adventurous dollop of...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever