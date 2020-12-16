Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Orange You Glad I Said Desert?

Collected by Bethany Salvon & Randy Kalp , AFAR Ambassador
Mysterious. Unforgiving. Beautiful. The desert instantly transports me to another land and another way of thinking. Here are some of the most stunning desert landscapes that kick my wanderlust into overdrive...
Save Place

Sharm el-Sheikh

Sharm El-Sheikh, Qesm Sharm Ash Sheikh, South Sinai Governorate, Egypt
Savi and I are the kind of travellers who prefer holidays that involve a lot of activities. Even on a “relaxing” holiday we tend to get bored of lying on the beach and love to indulge in some local activities; if these activities are adventurous,...
More Details >
Save Place

Delicate Arch

Utah, USA
Just North of Moab, UT Arches National Park is a gem with over 2000 natural stone arches. The most popular hike is the three mile trail to Delicate Arch. It’s a fairly straight forward hike and it is uphill most of the way to the arch, but...
More Details >
Save Place

Antelope Canyon

Antelope Canyon has been on my "must see" list for a very long time so you can imagine my excitement when I got there. I love how the lighting and shadows made the most interesting palette of colors hug the sexy curves of the canyon. The land...
More Details >
Save Place

Bear Canyon, Santa Catalina Mountains

5700 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Tucson, AZ 85750, USA
One of the best things about Tucson is what's all around it: desert and mountains. It's anything but barren, if you know where to go. All along the northern edge of the city are the Santa Catalina Mountains, rising to over 9100ft/2770m. Hikers,...
More Details >
Save Place

Erg Chebbi

Hassilabied, Morocco
Get the camel, get the head scarf, stay in a tent. Don't miss the chance to sleep in the Sahara Desert under the stars.
More Details >
Save Place

Merzouga

Merzouga, Morocco
I had the unique opportunity to participate on one of Intrepid Travel's adventure tours, Best of Morocco. The highlight of the trip for me was the day we got to ride camels into the golden abyss of the Sahara Desert, while the sun was setting....
More Details >
Save Place

Fes

Fes, Morocco
From Fes, Morocco, we headed East to the Sahara Desert, where we stayed in a tent village, rode camels to tiny villages, and walked for miles in surreal sand dunes.
More Details >
Save Place

Sahara

Sahara, California 92262, USA
A man responds to the afternoon call to paryer.
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without