Orange You Glad I Said Desert?
Collected by Bethany Salvon & Randy Kalp , AFAR Ambassador
Mysterious. Unforgiving. Beautiful. The desert instantly transports me to another land and another way of thinking. Here are some of the most stunning desert landscapes that kick my wanderlust into overdrive...
Sharm El-Sheikh, Qesm Sharm Ash Sheikh, South Sinai Governorate, Egypt
Savi and I are the kind of travellers who prefer holidays that involve a lot of activities. Even on a “relaxing” holiday we tend to get bored of lying on the beach and love to indulge in some local activities; if these activities are adventurous,...
Utah, USA
Just North of Moab, UT Arches National Park is a gem with over 2000 natural stone arches. The most popular hike is the three mile trail to Delicate Arch. It’s a fairly straight forward hike and it is uphill most of the way to the arch, but...
Antelope Canyon has been on my "must see" list for a very long time so you can imagine my excitement when I got there. I love how the lighting and shadows made the most interesting palette of colors hug the sexy curves of the canyon. The land...
5700 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Tucson, AZ 85750, USA
One of the best things about Tucson is what's all around it: desert and mountains. It's anything but barren, if you know where to go. All along the northern edge of the city are the Santa Catalina Mountains, rising to over 9100ft/2770m. Hikers,...
Hassilabied, Morocco
Get the camel, get the head scarf, stay in a tent. Don't miss the chance to sleep in the Sahara Desert under the stars.
Merzouga, Morocco
I had the unique opportunity to participate on one of Intrepid Travel's adventure tours, Best of Morocco. The highlight of the trip for me was the day we got to ride camels into the golden abyss of the Sahara Desert, while the sun was setting....
Fes, Morocco
From Fes, Morocco, we headed East to the Sahara Desert, where we stayed in a tent village, rode camels to tiny villages, and walked for miles in surreal sand dunes.
Sahara, California 92262, USA
A man responds to the afternoon call to paryer.
