Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

One Month in Mexico

Collected by Catherine Craddock-Carrillo , AFAR Local Expert
Well, aren't you lucky! You have a month or more to explore the riches of Mexico. Here are some inspiring ideas to get you started.
Save Place

Tulum Archaeological Site

Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
More Details >
Save Place

Malecón, Puerto Vallarta

Malecón, Zona Romántica, Amapas, 48399 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
This novel walking tour combines a power work-out with sightseeing. You'll climb a steep hill to reach a look-out spot with sweeping views of Vallarta and Banderas Bay, then descend to see Elizabeth Taylor's and Richard Burton's former homes (and...
More Details >
Save Place

Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort

Transpeninsular Highway, 5 Cabo Real Km. 19, Tourist Corridor, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Las Ventanas al Paraíso represents the epitome of luxury, with gorgeous, gigantic rooms featuring traditional crafts, handmade mosaic headboards, and classy furniture and accents. Balcony railings are awash in pink blossoms of...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve

Michoacán, Mexico
Every autumn, millions of Monarch butterflies make their way from Canada and the northern US to the pine forests of this corner of Michoacán, where they hibernate for the winter. Seeing these little creatures fly in swarms over hills and highways...
More Details >
Save Place

The Copper Canyon Railroad

Ferrocarril, La Bienestar, Los Mochis, Sin., Mexico
Ride the last great passenger train in Mexico through one of the deepest and most ecologically diverse canyons in the world. Take the Ferrocarril Chihuahua-Pacifico from Los Mochis to Creel, explore the canyon a bit, then hop back on the train and...
More Details >
Save Place

Zócalo, Puebla

Av. Don Juan de Palafox y. Mendoza, Centro, 72000 Puebla, Pue., Mexico
The toy vendors, working around the zócalo (main square) in Puebla, Mexico have taken the task of selling balloons to new heights. Somewhere, under this enormous mass of rubber and plastic encased helium is a small little pushcart and I mean,...
More Details >
Save Place

Guanajuato

Av. Benito Juárez 212, Zona Centro, 36000 Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico
One of my favorite parts about Guanajuato, Mexico was exploring the colorful cobblestone alleys and stumbling upon tiny cafes and incredible viewpoints. A guide told me that the government sponsored a program to help beautify the city with bright...
More Details >
Save Place

Puerta de Tierra

Av Cto Baluartes, Zona Centro, 24000 Campeche, Camp., Mexico
Campeche is a small city located, in the southwestern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula, along the Gulf of Mexico. After Spanish occupation, pirates and marauders terrorized Campeche until 1686 when a wall was built around the city to protect it....
More Details >
Save Place

Chichén Itzá

Chichén Itzá, Yucatán, Mexico
A brilliant work of architecture and astronomy, the Pyramid of Kukulkán at Chichén Itzá is so precisely engineered that on the vernal and autumnal equinoxes, the sun casts shadows that slither like snakes and seem to descend...
More Details >
Save Place

Cuatro Ciénegas

Cuatro Cienegas has got to be one of the coolest places on the planet earth! It is certainly not like any other place or ecosystem I have ever visited and I would have never imagined you could find paradise in the middle of the Chihuahuan desert....
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without