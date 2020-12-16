One Month in Mexico
Collected by Catherine Craddock-Carrillo , AFAR Local Expert
Well, aren't you lucky! You have a month or more to explore the riches of Mexico. Here are some inspiring ideas to get you started.
Save Place
Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
Save Place
Malecón, Zona Romántica, Amapas, 48399 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
This novel walking tour combines a power work-out with sightseeing. You'll climb a steep hill to reach a look-out spot with sweeping views of Vallarta and Banderas Bay, then descend to see Elizabeth Taylor's and Richard Burton's former homes (and...
Save Place
Transpeninsular Highway, 5 Cabo Real Km. 19, Tourist Corridor, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Las Ventanas al Paraíso represents the epitome of luxury, with gorgeous, gigantic rooms featuring traditional crafts, handmade mosaic headboards, and classy furniture and accents. Balcony railings are awash in pink blossoms of...
Save Place
Michoacán, Mexico
Every autumn, millions of Monarch butterflies make their way from Canada and the northern US to the pine forests of this corner of Michoacán, where they hibernate for the winter. Seeing these little creatures fly in swarms over hills and highways...
Save Place
Ferrocarril, La Bienestar, Los Mochis, Sin., Mexico
Ride the last great passenger train in Mexico through one of the deepest and most ecologically diverse canyons in the world. Take the Ferrocarril Chihuahua-Pacifico from Los Mochis to Creel, explore the canyon a bit, then hop back on the train and...
Save Place
Av. Don Juan de Palafox y. Mendoza, Centro, 72000 Puebla, Pue., Mexico
The toy vendors, working around the zócalo (main square) in Puebla, Mexico have taken the task of selling balloons to new heights. Somewhere, under this enormous mass of rubber and plastic encased helium is a small little pushcart and I mean,...
Save Place
Av. Benito Juárez 212, Zona Centro, 36000 Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico
One of my favorite parts about Guanajuato, Mexico was exploring the colorful cobblestone alleys and stumbling upon tiny cafes and incredible viewpoints. A guide told me that the government sponsored a program to help beautify the city with bright...
Save Place
Av Cto Baluartes, Zona Centro, 24000 Campeche, Camp., Mexico
Campeche is a small city located, in the southwestern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula, along the Gulf of Mexico. After Spanish occupation, pirates and marauders terrorized Campeche until 1686 when a wall was built around the city to protect it....
Save Place
Chichén Itzá, Yucatán, Mexico
A brilliant work of architecture and astronomy, the Pyramid of Kukulkán at Chichén Itzá is so precisely engineered that on the vernal and autumnal equinoxes, the sun casts shadows that slither like snakes and seem to descend...
Save Place
Cuatro Cienegas has got to be one of the coolest places on the planet earth! It is certainly not like any other place or ecosystem I have ever visited and I would have never imagined you could find paradise in the middle of the Chihuahuan desert....
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25